"You're the light of every room": Anze Kopitar's wife Ines pens moving birthday message as LA Kings captain turns 38

LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar celebrated his 38th birthday this weekend. On Sunday, his wife Ines shares an emotional birthday message for her beau on the special occasion.Ines Kopitar posted an adorable couple click of Anze carrying her on his back. In the caption, she wrote:“Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything. ❤️✨”“To the man who can make me laugh with the most ridiculous hats, Who braves his cold tubs but saves the warmest hugs for me, Who makes every single day brighter just by being in it…”Ines mentioned how grateful he feels to have him as her partner and called him her ‘greatest gift’.“You’re the light of every room, the heart of our family, and the most incredible dad. I’m so grateful for the joy, love, and laughter you bring into our lives.”“Today I celebrate you—the man who is not only my husband, but my partner, my safe place, and my greatest gift. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday, my love. 💖” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnze replied to the post with several red heart emojis.Anze Kopitar and Ines Dominc in 2005 during the U-18 World Championship in Maribor, Slovenia and they began dating shortly after. The couple would eventually tie the knot in July 2013 at Otocec Castle near Ljubljana. They have two children, daughter Neza and son Jakob.Ines and Anze Kopitar attended Mikey Anderson’s weddingEarlier this month, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson married his longtime partner Shannon Meany in a ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The event was attended by several Kings teammates, including Anze Kopitar and Warren Foegele alongside their partners.On Instagram, Ines shared a picture of the couple posing in front of the wedding welcome sign, along with stories featuring moments with friends and fellow guests. Ines wore a red gown with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit on the occasion, accessorized with nude heels, a silver bracelet and a chain-strap bag.Anze complemented her look in a sharp blue suit with a white shirt, light blue tie and brown shoes.“Celebrating LOVE ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.Foegele’s wife Alexandra also posted snaps from the wedding, including a shot of herself in a satin gold gown and a sign that read: “Welcome to the wedding of Michael and Shannon, August 8, 2025.”The bride later shared a series of stories from the wedding including a look at the arched venue entrance decorated with flowers, the couple posing together and a candid moment of the newlyweds walking hand in hand.