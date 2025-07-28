Zach Werenski and wife Odette finally share the much-awaited video from their dreamy wedding ceremony

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and his wife, Odette Peters, shared the long-awaited video from their wedding on Monday. The ceremony took place on July 26, and every detail looked elegant. From the lush greenery to the classic outfits, the ceremony looked intricately planned. Family, friends and even their pet Poodle were part of the joyful celebration. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOdette walked down the aisle holding white flowers and smiling. Zach emotionally watched her in his black tuxedo. The aisle was decorated with white flowers and green plants. Guests sat quietly as the couple got ready to say their vows. The wedding took place at New Albany Country Club in Ohio.The reception tent had white drapes and tall flower decorations. Warm lights filled the space, and “The Werenskis” glowed above. A violinist played softly during the ceremony. Later, Zach and Odette danced and laughed with friends. Zach was seen with his groomsmen at one instance, and similarly, Odette spent time with her flower girl, Noa, late Johnny Gaudreau's daughter.The wedding video captures sweet and simple moments, such as the bridesmaids in blush dresses walking with Odette, all holding matching bouquets. The video shows love, family and happiness. It’s a look into a special day that Zach and Odette will always remember.Zach Werenski and Odette have been together for over seven years. They got engaged on May 27, 2024, during a trip to Barcelona. She has shopped for her wedding dress in New York, selecting it at Jaxon James after visiting Galia Lahav.What stood out in Zach Werenski and Odette Peters' weddingZach Werenski married his longtime partner Odette Peters in front of friends, family and fellow NHL players. Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau, shared glimpses of the big day on Instagram. She posted a selfie from the event with the caption:“Z&amp;O FOREVERRRR,” along with other sweet photos of her daughter, Noa.Meredith shared on IG @meredithgaudreau_Zach Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau were close friends for years. Their families have stayed connected over time. Earlier this month, Meredith hosted a bachelorette party for Odette on a river cruise. They spent time with friends and enjoyed the day.Another touching moment came from defenseman Erik Gudbranson and his wife, Sarah. Sarah posted a photo of herself kissing Erik on the head during the reception, giving fans a look at their bond.