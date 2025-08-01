"Zero chance he’s getting 2.25M" "Why is he still on Toronto": NHL fans react as Leafs' Nick Robertson remains the lone RFA for arbitration hearing

Fans are sounding off as Nick Robertson remains the only restricted free agent headed to arbitration. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Robertson are scheduled for a hearing on Sunday, with both sides still able to reach a deal beforehand.According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Robertson filed at $2.25 million, while the Leafs countered with $1.2 million. This significant gap has sparked a flurry of reactions from the passionate Leafs fanbase. One fan wrote,&quot;There is zero chance he’s getting 2.25 lol maybe 1.5 if he’s lucky lol.&quot;&quot;Why is he still on Toronto lol,&quot; another wrote.Others shared their thoughts:&quot;The Leafs think he’s worth more than $1.2M and Robertson knows he’s not worth $2.25M. This will get settled somewhere in between. $1.5M-$1.75M,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;If he had consistency, it would be a different story. Also, it always appears his helmet is too big for him and it’s flopping around in his head,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Does not deserve more than 1.2. the dude was healthy scratched a half dozen times last year,&quot; a user commented.&quot;$1.5 tops still can't stay in the lineup, easy to move off the puck because he's lacking the physical strength. Leafs really just need to move him let him get a fresh start somewhere else,&quot; another user worte. If the hearing proceeds, he’ll only be eligible for a one- or two-year contract. Robertson got 15 goals in 69 games last season. However, he appeared in just three playoff games with one goal and one assist.NHL Analyst Carlo Colaiacovo weighs in on Nick Robertson's situationSpeaking on the &quot;First Up&quot; podcast, Carlo Colaiacovo was direct in his assessment, suggesting that if Robertson stays in Toronto, he’s likely to be slotted in as the team’s &quot;thirteenth forward.&quot;The analyst pointed to the presence of established stars as factors that make it difficult for Robertson to carve out a significant role.&quot;I could find that type of role. So I mean, I don't know. Nick Robertson deserves an opportunity elsewhere at this point. It's just a matter of if the Leafs can give him one,” Colaiacovo said.“But if he's on the Leafs, he's like an in-and-out thirteenth forward, twelfth forward, somewhere in that range for me.&quot;It remains to be seen how things will play out between the Leafs and Nick Robertson in arbitration.