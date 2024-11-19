Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | Nov 19, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will look to snap a two-game skid when they face off with the Ottawa Senators (8-8-1 Atlantic Division) on Tuesday. After losing back-to-back road games this week, the Oilers will play its third straight road game tonight before heading home for a two-game stretch to close the week.

Amid their two-game skid, Edmonton has fallen to fifth in the Pacific Division's standings, posting a 9-8-2 record. The division is currently led by the Vegas Golden Knights, with the Los Angeles Kings sitting in second, followed by the Vancouver Canucks in third, and the Calgary Flames in fourth.

Leading up to the game, Edmonton still has Evander Kane on the long-term injured reserve list. In addition, winger Viktor Arvidsson remains day-to-day after missing Saturday's game, and defenceman Darnell Nurse is expected to be sidelined for the next 5-10 days.

Ahead of tonight's game, the team's lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - C Connor McDavid - RW Zach Hyman LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Leon Draisaitl - RW Corey Perry LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown LW Jeff Skinner - C Derek Ryan - RW Ty Emberson

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher Travis Dermott - Josh Brown

Goalies:

Jeff Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay:

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Brett Kulak, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Brett Kulak, Travis Dermott

Looking at the odds for Oilers vs. Senators and Edmonton's upcoming games to close out November

Ahead of the Oilers vs. Senators game, the NHL community appears to be pretty divided regarding predicting how things will play out. Currently, on DraftKings, the Oilers are -120 favorites for tonight's game while the Senators are +100 underdogs.

Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Edmonton is the -128 favorite, while the Senators are +106 underdogs. To simplify these numbers using the FanDuel odds as an example, a $128 bet on Edmonton as the favorites would win $100, while a $100 bet on Ottawa as the underdogs could win $106.

Following the Oilers vs. Senators road game, Edmonton will return home to play the Minnesota Wild (Thursday) and the New York Rangers (Saturday) before hitting the road again.

After a two-game home stretch, the Oilers will close their November schedule with back-to-back road games at Utah Hockey Club (7-8-3) on Nov. 29 and Colorado on Nov. 30.

