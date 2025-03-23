Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | Mar. 23, 2025

Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Florida Panthers in an Eastern Conference showdown. Pittsburgh will look to build on a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Ad

While Pittsburgh's hopes of making a postseason run seem to be fading given that the team is sitting six points behind the Montreal Canadiens, who are holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, Florida is sitting atop the Atlantic Division's standings alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Although the reigning Stanley Cup champs haven't clinched a spot in the postseason yet, the team seems poised to battle it out with the Maple Leafs and the Lightning to decide the top three seeds in the Atlantic Division.

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Connor Dewar - Evgeni Malkin - Philip Tomasino Joona Koppanen - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari Danton Heinen - Kevin Hayes - Bokondji Imama

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Conor Timmins - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalies

Tristan Jarry Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay

Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Evgeni Malkin Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Ad

Penalty Kill

Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ryan Shea

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Penguins and the Panthers, as well as upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

Tonight's game between the Penguins and the Panthers will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Ad

In early December, the two met in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins won 5-4 in overtime with to goals from Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, and Marcus Pettersson.

Then, in early January, the two met once again, with the reigning Stanley Cup champs avenging the loss and picking up a 3-2 shootout win to even the regular season series.

Following tonight's game against the Panthers, the Penguins will head to Tampa Bay to face off with the Lightning on Tuesday, before wrapping up their road stretch against the Sabres on Thursday.

The team will return home to wrap up the month of March against the Ottawa Senators before hitting the road once more to kick off the month of April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama