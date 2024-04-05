Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 5th, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-11) are seventh in the Eastern Conference. They host the 12th-placed Buffalo Sabres (36-35-5) at KeyBank Center on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP, and MSG-B

The Sabres, having recently dominated the Washington Capitals with a 6-2 win on Tuesday, are in high spirits. They hope to extend this winning momentum to their next game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Conversely, the Flyers, having suffered a close 4-3 defeat to the New York Islanders on Monday, are determined to recover and utilize their home advantage in the upcoming matchup against the Sabres.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Sabres average 2.99 goals per game and concede 3.00 goals per game. Their power-play success rate is 16.4%.

JJ Peterka leads the team with 28 goals and 21 assists, while Jeff Skinner has contributed 24 goals and 21 assists. Alex Tuch has 20 goals and 34 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has 18 goals and 38 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts a record of 25-20-3 in goal, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

The Buffalo Sabres are grappling with injuries to key players. Mattias Samuelsson and Jordan Greenway are sidelined with upper-body injuries.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are averaging 2.87 goals per game, while allowing 3.11 per game. Their power-play success rate is 12.9%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 31 goals and 34 assists, while Owen Tippett has 27 goals and 22 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a 21-16-7 record, with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

The Philadelphia Flyers are contending with a slew of injuries affecting key players. Captain Sean Couturier and Rasmus Ristolainen are sidelined with upper body injuries, while Ryan Ellis is out with a lower-body injury. Jamie Drysdale is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 197 times.

The Flyers are 100-70-20-7 against the Sabres.

In faceoffs, the Sabres have a 45.4% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Sabres are at 79.3%, while the Flyers are at 83.7%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds and predictions

Buffalo has won 17 of its 28 games as the odds favorite and 15 of its 24 games with odds shorter than -123, giving it a 55.2% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have been listed as underdogs in 52 games and defeated their opponents 25 times. However, Philadelphia has gone 19-25 when odds list it at +103 or longer, giving the team a 49.3% chance to win the contest.

Prediction: Flyers 5-3 Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Flyers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Travis Konecny to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Rasmus Dahlin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: No.

