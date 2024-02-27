Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-21-8) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, with the puck dropping at 10 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN+, SNP, TVAS and SportsNet PT.

Vancouver's last outing resulted in a 3-2 home victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 24, whereas Pittsburgh secured a high-scoring 7-6 win at home against the Flyers on Feb. 25.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.98 goals per game and concede an average of 2.71. Their power play operates at a 14.7% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 32 goals and 28 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 28 assists. He is supported by Marcus Pettersson's 21 assists and Erik Karlsson's impressive 35 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 16-17-4 record, boasting a 2.56 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks have a 3.63 GFA with a solid 2.73 GAA. Their power play success rate stands at 22.8%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 33 goals and 27 assists. J.T. Miller has contributed with 29 goals and 50 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 58 assists and Elias Pettersson's 29 goals and 45 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 31-12-1 record in goal, with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 125 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 70-44-11 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.0% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.6%.

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast a 78.9% success rate, while the Penguins are at 82.3%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and Prediction

Vancouver has excelled when favored this season, winning 24 out of 36 games in that category. Furthermore, the Canucks boast an impressive 14-6 record when playing with odds shorter than -155, suggesting a robust 60.8% likelihood of emerging victorious in this game.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have embraced the underdog role in 20 games this season, securing upsets in 10 of those instances, translating to a 50.0% success rate. Despite facing odds of +130 or longer only twice this season, resulting in defeats on both occasions, Pittsburgh still carries a respectable 43.5% chance of victory in tonight's game.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 3 Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

