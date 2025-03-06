NHL insider gives his thoughts on Toronto Maple Leafs' potential combo trade for $25,500,000 Flyers D-man and Scott Laughton

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be in the market for a significant upgrade at this year’s trade deadline. In particular, the Leafs are reportedly looking at Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Ad

According to the Fourth Period’s Dave Pagnotta, the Leafs and Flyers had discussed a potential trade involving both Laughton and Ristolainen in the past. During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take published on March 5, he stated:

“There was a deal on the table two drafts ago, I think, in Nashville, and it was almost the same price: A first-round pick. And, Toronto opted not to do it.”

Ad

Trending

Pagnotta’s comments underscored how much Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has wanted to acquire Laughton and Ristolainen.

Pagnotta added:

“They’ve liked them for that long, liked Ristolainen.”

Pagnotta pointed out that Ristolainen’s game has significantly improved since moving to Philadelphia. Despite being on a bad team, Ristolainen has shown he’s a capable player, especially if he can play on a contending team.

While Pagnotta believes that both Ristolainen and Laughton could be good additions for the Leafs, the main obstacle is their contracts. He stated:

Ad

“He’s (Ristolainen) got two more years on his deal. Laughton has a year left on his deal… you’re looking at $8.1 million of cap space. Three for Laughton, $5.1 million for Ristolainen. So, you’ve got to figure out how to juggle that.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indeed, Laughton has one more year left on the five-year, $15 million contract he signed in 2021. Meanwhile, Ristolainen is in the third year of a five-year $25.5 million deal he signed in 2022. As such, making this trade work would prove challenging for the Leafs to fit under the cap.

The price for Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire Laughton, Ristolainen

According to Pagnotta, the Flyers want a first-round pick and a prospect as part of the return. Pagnotta specifically named Fraser Minten as the player of interest for the Flyers.

Ad

The Toronto Maple Leafs are unwilling to part with both their first-round pick and Minten. Minten was the Leafs' second-round pick in 2022, taken 38th overall. He has played in 15 games this season, notching two goals and two assists.

Minten projects as a middle-six center with the potential to become a solid 2C. However, the Leafs have deployed him as a 3C given that captain Auston Matthews and John Tavares hold the first and second-line center spots, respectively.

Ad

As for the Leafs’ first-round pick, Pagnotta pointed out that the Toronto Maple Leafs are not keen on moving another first-rounder. The Leafs don’t hold their first-round pick this year, but they do have their first-rounders in 2026 and 2027.

Considering that the 2026 draft is supposed to be one of the deepest in years, the Leafs seem reluctant to part ways with their first-rounder, even if it’s projected to be a late-round pick.

All told it remains to be seen if Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving pulls the trigger on a trade with the Flyers. With the deadline about two days away, there will be some drama in Leafs Nation heading down to the 3 PM EST deadline on March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama