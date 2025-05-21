NHL Rumors: $77,000,000 Maple Leafs forward deemed "one of the best options" for Canadiens in free agency

The Montreal Canadiens would do well to bring in a proven veteran scorer like John Tavares to bolster the team’s lineup heading into next season.

During the May 20 edition of The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Montreal commentator Brian Wilde explored the idea of John Tavares leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs to join divisional rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, via free agency this summer.

Tavares, who is set to end his seven-year $77 million with Toronto at the end of this season, could potentially explore the free agent market.

Here’s a look at what Wilde had to say about Tavares joining the Canadiens:

“In the real world, John Tavares is one of the best options for the Montreal Canadiens now. Not for ridiculous seven years—he's 34 years old, and no one's going to throw him seven—but I bet you someone throws him four.”

Wilde underscored the idea that the Montreal fanbase would much rather see a younger player join the team this summer. But considering the circumstances, Tavares could be a solid fit for the Habs as their second-line center.

But there’s one issue Wilde pointed out as a major hurdle:

“So now you're asking the question: four times nine. Is that a good deal for the Montreal Canadiens ....”

Wilde’s comments refer to a potential four-year deal with an AAV of $9 million per season. That AAV would be a step down from his current $11 million AAV. But given Tavares’ age, a four-year deal seems reasonable.

But the AAV? That’s debatable based on the value the Habs would perceive in Tavares. If the Habs’ management group feels it makes sense for them, the team could make Tavares an enticing offer.

Tavares too old by the time Canadiens are ready to contend

John Tavares' age could turn the Habs away from signing him as a free agent this offseason - Source: Imagn

A piece in The Hockey News explored free-agent options for the Montreal Canadiens heading into this offseason. The piece named two interesting free-agent options that are, quite frankly, not sensible choices for Montreal: John Tavares and Brad Marchand.

The sticking point with these two older, but still talented players, is their age. Marchand is currently 36 while Tavares will turn 35. That situation makes adding Tavares or Marchand senseless.

The article underscored the fact that both players are past their prime. As such, Tavares and Marchand would be too old by the time the Habs are ready to compete for the Stanley Cup.

There’s also another key issue that squashes speculation regarding Tavares’ free-agent signing. He’s been clear about his desire to remain in Toronto till the end of his career. While it remains to be seen if the Leafs still want him around, at least as far as Tavares is concerned, he’s willing to work out a deal that allows him to stay with his hometown team.

With free agency roughly six weeks away, the rumor mill will begin to head into overdrive as top players become linked to specific teams.

