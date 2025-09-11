Kirill Kaprizov’s future with the Minnesota Wild is uncertain after his camp reportedly declined an eight-year deal worth $128 million, which would have paid him $16 million a year and set a new NHL record for salary.NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the news, noting the proposal was discussed earlier this week in Minnesota. Kaprizov chose not to move forward with the lucrative deal.The decision surprised many. Elliotte Friedman spoke about the situation on the 32 Thoughts Podcast and said it points to something bigger.“For him to say no, convinces me of one thing, him or his representatives as agent, they know something else is out there that’s bigger,” Friedman said on Wednesday. [03:22 onwards]Friedman also mentioned the possibility of a $140 million contract being available for Kaprizov in the near future. He explained that most players would take an offer that large for security, knowing they could ask for a trade later if the team struggled. To him, Kaprizov’s rejection means there may already be interest elsewhere, with numbers that could reach $19 or even $20 million a season on a shorter deal.Kaprizov remains the most important player for Minnesota. Drafted in 2015, he has been the team’s leading scorer since joining the NHL. In the 2024–25 season, he scored 25 goals and 56 points in the regular season. He added nine points in six playoff games against Vegas, with three goals coming on the power play. He averaged over 22 minutes a night, showing how much the Wild depends on him.The Wild still have him under contract for one more season at $9 million per year. But the rejection of a record-setting offer puts his future in question. Kaprizov’s decision suggests he may be aiming for more money or waiting to see if another team can offer both dollars and a competitive situation.Elliotte Friedman's previous prediction on Kirill Kaprizov's extensionLast week, Elliotte Friedman predicted that the Minnesota Wild might offer Kirill Kaprizov a new contract, worth $128 million for eight years. It was expected to carry an AAV of $16 million, making him the highest-paid contract in NHL history.&quot;The Wild will go to eight times 16 for Kirill Kaprizov, that's $128 million,&quot; Friedman said about Kaprizov's extension, on 32 Thoughts podcast.&quot;Yes, but that's the rumor out there that's been out there. We'll see if it turns out to be true.&quot;Kaprizov's contract was expected to be larger than Leon Draisaitl’s $112 million contract and Alex Ovechkin’s $124 million deal.