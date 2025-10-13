NHL Rumors: Flyers eye bold Quinn Hughes trade as Canucks’ season could spark major shake-up, predicts insider

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes could be part of major trade talks this season. The 25-year-old defenseman can sign a new deal on July 1, 2026. He is in the fifth year of his six-year, $47.1 million contract signed in 2021. Hughes is one of the top defensemen in the NHL today, and scored 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points last season.

Ad

Hughes' strong play makes him one of the most valuable players on the Canucks. However, trade rumors have started to grow as the new season begins. According to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, the Philadelphia Flyers might try to trade for Hughes. Kurz predicted that if Vancouver struggles early, the Flyers could make an offer by late January.

"Considering all of the top potential free agents in 2026 have re-signed, the Flyers probably know already they’re going to have to go the trade route for top talent," Kurz wrote. "If the Canucks get off to a rough start this season, speculation around Hughes is going to be deafening.

Ad

Trending

"The Flyers will put together a package to get him out of Vancouver sometime around late January, while hoping that a reunion with some of his good friends such as Trevor Zegras and a coach he already loves (Rick Tocchet) results in a long-term extension in the offseason."

Quinn Hughes has said he wants to focus on helping the Canucks win. In early September, he dismissed the rumors linking him to the New Jersey Devils, where his brothers Jack and Luke play.

Ad

"I'm excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure," Quinn said. "So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves, he loves Jersey, and he's got stuff to do also."

The Canucks missed the playoffs last season and hope to return this year. Hughes will again play a big role in leading their defense. But questions about his future may continue if the team has another rough season.

Ad

Luke wants to play with brother Quinn Hughes

Earlier this month, Luke Hughes talked about the possibility of playing with his older brothers Jake and Quinn Hughes. Luke recently signed a seven-year, $63 million deal with the New Jersey Devils, earning $9 million per year. Luke already plays with his brother Jack in New Jersey.

When asked about playing with Quinn, Luke said,

"Yeah, of course. I think the 3 of us would all love to play together someday... Never say never."

Still, Quinn Hughes is a franchise icon, and Canucks will try their best to retain him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama