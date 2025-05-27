NHL Rumors: Insider airs latest update on $19,500,000 veteran Senators forward's contract negotiations

Ottawa Senators veteran Claude Giroux is in the final year of his three-year, $19.5 million contract, which carries an annual average value (AAV) of $6.5 million. The contract expires on June 30, making Giroux eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Both Giroux and the Senators are believed to have expressed mutual interest in continuing their partnership. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," contract negotiations between the Senators and Giroux's representatives have begun.

Though discussions are in the early stages, talks are underway.

"Contract negotiations are underway between the Senators and Giroux’s camp. Still very early in the process, but talks have started," Pagnotta posted on X.

While no agreement has been finalized yet, the 37-year-old is expected to sign a short-term contract, with Giroux's new deal potentially having an AAV around $4 million.

How long has Claude Giroux been with the Senators?

Claude Giroux has been with the Ottawa Senators since signing a three-year, $19.5 million contract on July 13, 2022. Before that, he played for 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft.

Earlier this month, Giroux expressed his future with the Senators, noting that he had not yet given it much thought or discussed it with general manager Steve Staios.

“It’s still early. I haven’t given it any thoughts,” Giroux said via Sportsnet. “I haven’t really talked to (general manager) Steve (Staios) yet. I love the players, the fans, the city. This year is the most fun I’ve had in a few years. “I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I'm loving hockey right now,” said Giroux. “I want to play. Feel like I can be an impact player."

In the regular season, Giroux recorded 50 points, with 15 goals and 35 assists in 81 games. During the playoffs, the 37-year-old contributed five points, including one goal and four assists, in the Senators' first-round Eastern Conference series. The Sens were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.

