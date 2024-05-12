NHL Rumors: Insider dispels Maple Leafs' head coach replacement speculation involving former Blackhawks coach apparently in sexual assault case

NHL insider David Pagnotta on Sunday commented on speculation surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach position following the firing of Sheldon Keefe. The Maple Leafs are searching for a new head coach and there has been chatter about former Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville as a potential candidate. However, Pagnotta suggests that this is unlikely.

"I do not get the sense Joel Quenneville is on their list, as the Leafs have not approached the NHL about his ineligible status, which has not changed," Pagnotta wrote on The Fourth Period.

Quenneville is currently ineligible to work for an NHL team due to his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal in 2010.

Pagnotta reports that Craig Berube, former head coach of the St. Louis Blues, is a top candidate for the Maple Leafs job.

"I believe the Leafs planned to speak with Berube over the weekend and despite Treliving emphasizing a thorough, but quick, search, if he wants the gig, it should be his," says David Pagnotta.

Berube coached the Blues from 2018-2023, leading them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He has a reputation as a tough, defensive-minded coach who could bring structure to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan on playoff exit

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan took responsibility for the team's recent first-round playoff exit against the Boston Bruins.

In a press conference on Friday, Shanahan acknowledged the need for change within the organization after observing consistent patterns and unchanged results.

"Accountability is on me," Shanahan stated, addressing the media.

"I believe that there are times when you talk about patience, and I still believe that there are times when patience is the right call. However, when you see patterns persist and the results don’t change, you have to adjust the way that you think about things."

Shanahan emphasized the organization's commitment to improving the Maple Leafs and achieving playoff success.

"We will look at everything this summer and we will consider everything this summer, all with the intention of the one thing that we are here for, which is to make the Maple Leafs better and to win," he added.

The press conference followed Thursday's announcement that the Maple Leafs had parted ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe after another disappointing early playoff exit. The team stated they would immediately begin the search for a new head coach to lead the team forward.