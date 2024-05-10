NHL Rumors: Insider claims Devils speaking with Sheldon Keefe over vacant head coach role

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly interested in pursuing former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe for their empty head coach spot, as per the TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. His recent tweet indicated that the Devils have approached and been granted permission to talk to Keefe, which is a sign that the team will have new leadership.

"Hearing that the Devils have sought and received permission to speak with Sheldon Keefe," LeBrun posted on X.

This development follows closely after Keefe's departure from the Maple Leafs. LeBrun had previously speculated about the Devils' interest in Keefe shortly after his exit from Toronto,

"I do believe the New Jersey Devils will have interest in interviewing Sheldon Keefe as part of their coaching search."

The Devils recently parted ways with head coach Lindy Ruff, opting for Travis Green as an interim replacement. However, Green has since joined the Ottawa Senators, leaving the Devils in search of a permanent solution. Ruff is set to return to the Buffalo Sabres for his second coaching stint next season.

Following a challenging 2023-24 campaign where they finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 38-39-5 record, the Devils are aiming to regain their postseason contender status. Talks with Keefe indicate a potential shift in strategy and leadership as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Earlier Toronto Maple Leafs' fired head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced scoring struggles in recent playoff games, managing to score more than two goals only once in their past 14 postseason matchups. This limited offensive output was evident in their power play as well, with a dismal 4.8 percent success rate in the series against the Bruins, compared to their strong 24.0 percent during the regular season.

Former head coach Sheldon Keefe took responsibility for the team's playoff shortcomings in a social media video,

"I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job, I didn’t get it done," Keefe said. "It’s the reality of the business and I accept it. To the players, I appreciate all your efforts. Your talents, your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights.

Despite this, he expressed belief in the talents of key players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares.

While announcing Sheldon Keefe's departure Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving said:

"Today's decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. "

Keefe's tenure with the Maple Leafs saw a mixed record, marked by regular-season success but playoff challenges. Looking ahead, Keefe remains prepared for whatever comes next in his hockey career.