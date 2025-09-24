NHL Rumors: Insider offers latest on Nick Robertson-Maple Leafs situation, floats 3 teams who could be interested in trade including Penguins

NHL insider Jonas Siegel shared the latest on Nick Robertson and his uncertain place with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robertson, 24, signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract extension in August. He will be eligible to sign an extension on January 1, before becoming a restricted free agent in July 2026.

Siegel pointed out that Robertson’s situation could resemble what happened with Timothy Liljegren, who spent most of the 2024 season out of the lineup before being traded.

“Keeping him around, if he isn’t going to play regularly, doesn’t suit player or team,” Siegel wrote.

Teams like Pittsburgh, San Jose and Chicago could be interested in Robertson, but his restricted free agent status adds complexity.

"Why not San Jose? Or Chicago? Or Pittsburgh, which is led by the GM who drafted Robertson...?" Siegel questioned, referring to Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

Toronto’s bottom-six forward group also makes it harder for Robertson to find consistent minutes. He no longer has the third-line center support he had with Max Domi. Siegel wrote:

“Robertson has never managed to stick in a top-six gig,” and added, “Many of the 24-year-old’s scoring flourishes in the NHL have happened next to the veteran forward. Now, with Roy in the mix, it’s unlikely… they will play together.”

He might see fourth-line minutes with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz, which could limit scoring chances. There's still a chance for Robertson to break out. With Mitch Marner gone, the Leafs will need goals from somewhere. Siegel said:

“A determined Robertson … takes his opportunity and runs with it and becomes a first-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL.”

Even with strong preseason scoring, his spot in the Leafs’ lineup is not guaranteed, and trade rumors are already circulating. Robertson, drafted 53rd in 2019, has shown skill and speed, scoring 32 goals in 156 NHL games. When asked about his new deal, he said, via Sportsnet:

“I don’t really want to go into it. I think that's just part of the business side … I’m just happy it worked out like that ... If I sign an eight-year deal or one-year deal, my mindset is coming in and working hard and improving myself.”

Craig Berube talks about Nick Robertson

Earlier this month, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Nick Robertson is a hard worker.

"Nicky is a hard worker who puts the puck in the net," Burube said, via Arun Srinivasan on X. "He's definitely a part of this team, and we'll see where he fits. I can't tell you exactly where he's going to play, and I can't tell you where a lot of guys are going to play. We're glad he's here."

General Manager Brad Treliving has also commented on Robertson, saying:

"There's great opportunity for Nick here".

The Leafs see Robertson as an excellent player, who can help the team.

