NHL rumors: Insider refutes Jack Roslovic to Maple Leafs "done deal" rumors, adds team is still "very much in contention" to land UFA

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shot down rumors that Jack Roslovic is headed to the Maple Leafs but noted that Toronto remains very much in the mix to land the free agent.

Ad

Roslovic became a UFA after his one-year contract with Carolina expired following the 2024-25 season. While he’s been linked to the Leafs, Seravalli clarified on Insider Notebook that Toronto is still firmly in contention to sign him, despite the premature reports.

"Roslovic, career season last year with Carolina. The door is probably most likely closed there. I don't want to say officially, but like they're not locking the door, but they don't really have much room,” Seravalli said. (19:30 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Seravalli explained that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been in discussions with Jack Roslovic, but despite speculation of a finalized agreement, no deal has been completed.

“Some people had suggested, hey, this is a done deal with Roslovic and they're going to announce it at some point in the future. But every side that's connected to Jack Roslovic and the Leafs have said no, no, no deal is done here, just something that they are certainly keeping tabs on."

Ad

Roslovic tallied 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games last season with the Hurricanes.

Vancouver Canucks "cooled" off on pursuit of Jack Roslovic

Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports that the Vancouver Canucks have cooled on free-agent forward Jack Roslovic, with Patrik Allvin and his staff now shifting their focus to other options to address their need at center.

Drance noted that, based on conversations with senior club sources, Vancouver has pulled back on the idea of signing Roslovic as a UFA.

Ad

“The Canucks have cooled significantly on the prospect of adding Roslovic as an unrestricted free agent at this point." Drance said.

"Vancouver is still in the market to land a center, but the trade market is viewed as a more likely and realistic route of addressing the club's greatest remaining need."

The connection to Roslovic dates back to mid-July, when Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dhali reported that the two sides had held contract talks. However, weeks later, nothing has come of it.

It remains to be seen which team will end up signing Roslovic, as the free-agent forward continues to draw interest around the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama