NHL Rumors: Jordan Binnington on the move in St. Louis Blues' offseason overhaul plan

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington may be on the move this summer after a roller coaster of a season with his team this past year.

According to Eliot Friedman of the Press, General Manager Doug Armstrong of the Blues is looking to reconstruct the team, including moving on from Binnington.

Binnington became a starting goaltender when he was given a chance to play near the end of the 2019 season. He led the Blues to the Stanley Cup Championship that year.

Frieman said (via NHL Trade Rumors):

"The Blues will consider moving on from Jordan Binnington in the offseason. This makes sense considering he has played himself into a clear number one goalie in the NHL, not that that role had been stripped from him in years prior, but he didn't have the numbers that other teams would find attractive enough to trade for him."

Jordan Binnington has a winning record with the St. Louis Blues, having played 278 games, winning 145 and losing 93. Throughout his career with the Blues, he has faced 8,111 shots.

His goals-against average is 2.80, his save percentage is .907, and he has recorded 15 shutouts career-wise.

Jordan Binnington lets three leads slip away in win against the Anaheim Ducks

Jordan Binnington let three leads slip away when the St. Louis Blues team faced the Anaheim Ducks in a matchup that did not have any playoff implications. St. Louis scored thrice to take the lead, only to lose it and have the game go to overtime.

Binnington did not have the best of outings but he did end up winning the game when it went to a shootout, as he stopped all three shots taken by the Ducks. His effort came from a losing season, with a slim margin of making the playoffs this season as well.

He faced 31 shots in the contest, letting in 12 powerplay goals by the Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim. St. Louis is now 41-32-5 this season. They sit fifth in the central division.

The St. Louis Blues' next game is on April 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks, who will look to play spoilsport in the hopes of the Blues making the playoffs.