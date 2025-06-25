NHL trade rumors: Canadiens "leaving no stone unturned", willing to trade high draft picks for top-six forward

The Montreal Canadiens are exploring options to strengthen their roster, particularly targeting a top-six forward, with a focus on acquiring a second- or third-line center to complement Nick Suzuki and young star Ivan Demidov.

GM Kent Hughes is reportedly very active, exploring multiple avenues to bolster the team's roster with a specific emphasis on improving the forward group, especially at the center position.

While the No. 2 center may be challenging to secure this offseason, Hughes is also open to pursuing a top-six winger with scoring ability. In his latest column for The Athletic, insider Pierre LeBrun wrote:

"Here’s what I would say based on what I’m hearing across the league: Habs GM Kent Hughes is leaving no stone unturned in surveying the forward market and trying to line up potential trade scenarios for this week and perhaps into the summer. The search for a No. 2 center might be too hard this offseason, so a compromise might be a top-six winger with pop. Some of those calls Hughes is making are in that direction."

The Montreal Canadiens, holding the 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 draft, are willing to trade assets such as these picks to land a quality center.

"Montreal, armed with the No. 16 and No. 17 picks Friday night, is trying to find a partner who would be interested in a picks/prospects package."

However, the Canadiens remain cautious, prioritizing long-term planning and avoiding trades that exceed their comfort zone. LeBrun noted that if a suitable isn't found, the team is prepared to wait for opportunites during the season or next summer.

Additionally, there's also talks of the Montreal Canadiens pursuing replacement for defenseman David Savard.

Montreal Canadiens not looking to move Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine, who joined the Canadiens in August 2024, is entering the final year of his four-year, $38 million contract. The Canadiens are reportedly considering their options with Laine following an inconsistent season.

Montreal columnist Eric Engels noted that if a team expressed interest in taking on the last year of Laine’s contract, the Canadiens would likely be open to trading him without hesitation.

However, the team is not actively desperate to move him out of Montreal for this final year.

“If the phone rang and somebody wanted to take on the last year of Patrik Laine's deal, I don't think the Canadiens would necessarily hesitate to ship it out. I don't think they're necessarily ripping out their hair to find ways to get him out of Montreal over this last year.” Engels said.

Patrik Laine accumulated 33 points through 20 goals and 13 assists in his first season (20 games) with the Canadiens and appeared in two playoff games.

