NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman links Hurricanes' $6,000,000 centre with Canucks move

The Carolina Hurricanes may be looking to move on from center Martin Necas this offseason, per NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman.

On "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Friedman said that Necas' father gave an interview suggesting it may be time for a change.

"I do think it's likely he gets moved," Friedman said. "I just think that him and the Hurricanes don't see each other in the same value. But we'll see how it all works out."

Necas signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Hurricanes in August 2022. He had a solid regular season with 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points. Necas had four goals and five assists in the playoffs. But the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

Friedman believes there will be significant interest in the Czech forward from around the league:

"I think there's a lot of teams that are going to be looking at Martin Necas and trying to find out what he wants. And he's a good player. And you know, Carolina's going to have some options here."

Friedman drew a connection to the Vancouver Canucks. He noted that Necas had been part of trade discussions between the two teams last year when the Canucks were dealing with contract negotiations with star forward Elias Pettersson.

"I just wonder if there's something there still, if one of the ways that Vancouver and, you know, if Necas is going to be moved, and it's not for Pettersson, obviously. Let's not go down that road. But I wonder if there's a Necas deal to be made there with Vancouver," Friedman speculated.

Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour's contract extension and what to expect next season

The Carolina Hurricanes made a big commitment to head coach Rod Brind'Amour on Sunday, announcing a multi-year contract extension.

Brind'Amour emphasized the family-like atmosphere and collective effort behind the Hurricanes' recent success at a press conference.

While proud of what Carolina has accomplished, Brind'Amour admitted the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup remains elusive.

"The carrot is that we still haven't won. I go back to my playing days and I remember going to the finals and thinking, 'This is it.' But maybe that was the best thing that could have happened because there was still that motivation at 35 to keep playing and win," he reflected.

"There's still that carrot out there for me to help this organization get to where we need to and help these guys in there that all want to do it too."

Though he didn't reveal the length of his extension, Brind'Amour emphasized he'll be in Carolina for "a long time."