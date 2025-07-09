NHL Trade Rumors: Insider doesn’t rule out both Erik Karlsson and $30M Penguins star leaving Pittsburgh

NHL insider Josh Yohe has suggested that both Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell could be traded before November. The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play two games against Nashville in Stockholm, Sweden, and there’s a chance that neither Swedish player will be on the roster by then.
In his Wednesday column for The Athletic, Yohe wrote,
"Oh, it could happen. The NHL schedule gets released next Wednesday, ... Penguins will play two games against Nashville ... Will Erik Karlsson or Rickard Rakell be on the team? It’s completely conceivable both are traded. (And) I bet at least one of them is."
Rakell had a strong 2024–25 season, in which he scored 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points in 81 games. This was his best season since 2017–18, when he scored 69 points. Despite his offensive output, he had a -21 rating, showing some issues on defense. Rakell has played 13 NHL seasons and joined the Penguins in 2021–22 after 10 seasons with Anaheim.
Erik Karlsson, meanwhile, has two years left on his eight-year, $92 million contract. He carries a cap hit of $11.5 million per year. Last season, he recorded 53 points and played over 23 minutes per game. Though his numbers dropped from the 101-point Norris Trophy season in 2022–23, he remains an effective offensive defenseman.
Yohe believes at least one of them may be traded before the Sweden games, with both names likely discussed in offseason talks.
Reports suggest a move to Detroit Red Wings for Penguins star defenseman Erik Karlsson
According to previous reports on defenseman Eric Karlsson, trade talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings were gaining steam. It was reported that Pittsburgh may keep part of his salary, but it’s unclear how much.
"Sounds like #LGRW and #LetsGoPens talks are intensifying regarding defenseman Erik Karlsson. Cap would be retained, not sure to which extent," insider Roger Hicks reported.
If Karlsson gets traded to the Red Wings, he could help their defense with his veteran experience. Last season, Karlsson helped the Pengs on offense but could not carry the team into the playoffs.
Similarly, the Red Wings also missed the postseason, and it was their ninth straight playoff miss. They struggled at even strength and on the penalty kill. So, adding Erik Karlsson could help improve those areas.
