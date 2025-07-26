  • home icon
  NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings linked to Panthers $12,000,000 "salary cap casualty" forward

By Srihari Anand
Modified Jul 26, 2025 13:07 GMT
NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings linked to Panthers' Evan Rodrigues

Stanley Cup champs Florida Panthers are $3,725,000 over the salary cap for the 2025-26 season after major re-signings of Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad in the offseason. GM Bill Zito signed all three of his big UFAs in a shocking move, when majority of NHL fans and media thought that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs would lose atleast one if not two UFAs, but Zito pulled a rabbit out of the hat and managed to sign all three of them to long-term extensions with Florida Panthers.

The Panthers will have to offload some contracts from their books to become cap compliant before the start of the next season in October. The Fourth Period and NHL.com's Dan Rosen are of the opinion that 31-year-old forward Evan Rodrigues is a prime trade candidate, as dealing away his $3 million AAV (from 4-year/$12 million contract) will provide majority of the required salary cap relief.

In The Fourth Period's updated 2025 Summer Trade Watch List, they had Panthers' Evan Rodrigues at No. 15 and linked him to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.

"Rodrigues might be a casualty of Florida’s salary cap situation. He has two years remaining on his contract and is an attractive asset for another Cup contender if the Panthers opt to move him."

NHL.com's Dan Rosen also weighed on the Panthers' dilemma around Evan Rodrigues and mentioned multiple teams would have already inquired about the forward's availability.

"Rodrigues certainly is a trade candidate seeing that his contract has a reported $3 million AAV. There's zero doubt here that teams already have, currently are, or soon will be inquiring about his availability" wrote Rosen.

Flames' Nazem Kadri has been linked the Toronto Maple Leafs since the start of the NHL free agency on July 1. Kadri is signed to the Flames on a 7-year, $49 million contract with a full no-trade clause. So, a potential return to the Maple Leafs would need a green light from Kadri himself.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli addressed the ever-growing Leafs-Kadri rumors on BleacherReport's Open Ice and seemingly laid the rumors to rest.

"So Nazem Kadri, despite the rumors, despite the innuendo, who by the way has a full no trade clause, does not appear to be on the move," Seravalli said. "And the Flames don't have any interest in moving him."
Nazem Kadri himself addressed the trade rumors, linking him to the team taht drafted him into the NHL. The 34-year-old forward did not put rest to the rumors by stating he would wave his no-trade clause, nor he did say he would not do so.

"Obviously, the rumour mill is pretty strong, especially around these parts. A lot of the times, the rumours can catch some fire and the fire turns into bigger fires. It is what it is” he added.
