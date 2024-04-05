Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 5th, 2024

On Friday at 10 p.m. ET, the 31-31-3 Seattle Kraken, 11th in Western Conference, will take on the 25-47-4 Anaheim Ducks, 14th in Western Conference, at Honda Center, Anaheim. The game will be shown on ESPN+, ROOT-NW+ and KCOP-13.

On Wednesday, April 3, Seattle, despite their best efforts, faced a setback on the road against the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings, showcasing their skills, emerged victorious with a 5-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, on Monday, April 1, Anaheim had a different tale to tell. They faced off against the Calgary Flames in an away game and managed to secure a 5-3 victory.

Expand Tweet

Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.45 goals per game but concede 3.61. Their power-play success rate is 17.9%.

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor for the Ducks with 30 goals and 23 assists. Troy Terry follows closely with 20 goals and 32 assists, while Alex Killorn contributed 17 goals and 16 assists. Eeli Tolvanen and Will Borgen together added 47 assists for the team.

John Gibson holds a 13-26-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

The Anaheim Ducks are grappling with injury concerns. Brock McGin is sidelined with a back injury, while Pavel Mintyukov and Radko Gudas are day to day with lower and upper body respectively. Max Jones is also out due to an upper body injury, and key player Mason McTavish is day to day with a lower body injury.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Kraken averages 2.61 goals per game, succeeding on 21.3% of their power play opportunities. On defense, they concede 2.85 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 28 goals and 32 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 17 goals and 25 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 20 goals and 33 assists and Vince Dunn contributed with 35 assists.

Moreover, Philipp Grudauer holds a season record of 12-14-2 in goal, with a 2.97 goals against average and a save percentage of .895.

The Seattle Kraken are currently dealing with some injury concerns with Vince Dunn, a key player for the team, currently questionable due to an upper body injury.

Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 10 times. The Kraken are 7-2-1 against the Ducks. In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.4% win rate, while the Ducks have a 47.1% win rate. On penalty kills, the Kraken have a 79.1% success rate, while the Ducks are at 72.7%.

Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

This season, Seattle has won 15 of 28 games as the odds favorite and 9/12 games with odds less than -170, giving them a 63.0% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, Anaheim have been the underdogs 67 times and have had 21 upsets. However, the Ducks have gone 18-38 when odds list them at +142 or longer, giving the team a 41.3% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Kraken 4 - 1 Ducks

Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Kraken to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Eberle to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks 0 votes View Discussion