"Tell him to get his a** out here": John Tortorella once challenged NBA great LeBron James to showcase his ability to play hockey

In January 2017, then-Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella weighed in on the long-running hypothetical debate about whether NBA superstar LeBron James could succeed in other sports besides basketball.

Speaking on "Bull and Fox," when asked if James could play hockey, Tortorella emphatically stated:

"Not a chance. He can't skate. He's too damn big, he can't skate."

Tortorella even went so far as to directly challenge James, saying:

"Tell him to get his a*s out here and come on the ice with us, I want to see him skate."

Tortorella's blunt comments quickly gained attention and revived the recurring discussion about multi-sport athletes. Ultimately, James did not take Tortorella up on his offer to prove himself on the ice.

In more recent news, earlier in March, LeBron James was seen wearing a custom Stadium Series jersey during the LA Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets. So while he didn't take up John Tortorella's challenge, he shows his support for the Blue Jackets.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere's comments on firing John Tortorella

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere had kind words for John Tortorella after his firing. Briere praised Tortorella for instilling a culture of hard work and resilience during his tenure in Philadelphia:

"You've seen this team play hard over the years, they show they have a no-quit attitude ingrained in them. Torts is a very big reason for that, and for setting that standard over the last three seasons." Briere said. (per NHL.com)

Briere admitted the team’s youth and lack of experience played a role in their struggles but remains optimistic about the foundation in place. He urged fans to be patient with the rebuild and shared enthusiasm about the team's young prospects.

Tortorella was fired after an 11th loss in 12 games, which was a painful 7-2 defeat against Toronto.

"I really hope this is rock bottom. This is the turnaround." Briere said.

The Flyers (29-36-9) lost their final six games under Tortorella and trail Buffalo by one point for last in the East. Assistant coach Brad Shaw will step in as the Flyers’ interim head coach and Briere said it's too early to know what they'll look for in the next coach.

"We're not there yet. This happened quickly. We haven't started lists or looking yet. The focus has been the team and players. Nine games left, we won't bring in a new coach. Brad will finish the season, we'll evaluate him and the coaches." Briere said.

As for John Tortorella, his coaching legacy includes a Stanley Cup win with Tampa Bay in 2004 and an overall record of 770-648-165. At 66, he was the NHL’s oldest active coach.

