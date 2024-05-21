Three significant changes to expect for Vancouver Canucks following playoff exit

The Vancouver Canucks were just defeated by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It was a premature elimination for a team with championship aspirations.

However, there's no reason for Vancouver and its fan base to hang their heads. The 2023-24 regular season was one of the best in recent memory, with Thatcher Demko, Quinn Hughes, and Rick Tocchet each up for NHL awards. The team also won a division title and was a top team in the league.

Although this past campaign brought the team a significant step closer to a Stanley Cup title, some minor tweaks to the lineup can get them even closer in 2024-25.

Three significant changes to expect for Vancouver Canucks in 2024-25

#3. The entirety of the Canucks' defensive corps gets restructured

After the 2023-24 season, Vancouver only has two defensemen on the payroll for next season, Hughes and Carson Soucy.

As mentioned, Hughes is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy, and Soucy played only 40 games in his first season with the club with a career-low six points.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Yet, in the playoffs, Soucy scored five points in 12 games, giving the organization a glimpse of his potential when healthy and not serving a suspension for an unfortunate offense that changed the series' trajectory.

The only defender almost guaranteed to return is restricted free agent Filip Hronek. Outside of the 26-year-old, Ian Cole, Mark Friedman, Tyler Myers, and Nikita Zadorov are all unrestricted free agents.

Thanks to employing one of the best netminders and defenseman in the league, the Canucks front office needs to surround them with a strong supporting cast, which means changes on the blue line are afoot.

#2. Tyler Myers is not offered an extension

As mentioned, changes are coming to the Canucks lineup, and one of their longer-tenured players, Myers, won't be back. In 2023-24, he played 77 games, collected 29 points, and tied a career high with 77 penalty minutes.

At 33, the former first-round pick is not as quick as his opponents, which leads to more infractions and less playing time. In 15 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Canucks, he's never averaged less than 20 minutes a game until this year.

Even though Myers played an extra minute in the postseason, he's not known as a playoff performer, with just 16 points in 61 games. If the goal is to build a contender around a young core, Myers could be swapped out for another player who wouldn't be a liability during his shifts.

#1. Casey DeSmith is not brought back, and Arturs Silovs earns a goalie-split

There is no doubt that Demko is Vancouver's number-one netminder. However, injuries derailed his season and affected his availability in the postseason, as he only skated in one game. If he were healthy, Vancouver could easily be in the Western Conference Final.

But, in his absence, Casey DeSmith held down the fort until Arturs Silovs emerged and carried the Canucks to Game 7 of round two. After just nine regular-season games, Silovs has now played in 10 postseason games and is the future goalie for the franchise.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks

Demko may have two seasons left on his current contract, but Silovs is five years younger and will be a restricted free agent. He will get a pay increase on his next deal and is likely to share the workload with Demko.

These two could become the next Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins), meaning DeSmith will be the odd man out. After being shipped out of Montreal because they had too many goalies on the roster, he's about to experience the same thing in Vancouver.

Outside of the forward group, where there won't be many turnovers, the defense and goalie tandem should look completely different in 2024-25.