Top 3 K'Andre Miller trade destinations: Best landing spot for Rangers D-man as Blueshirts cannot afford to re-sign him

The NY Rangers are reportedly shopping RFA-to-be K’Andre Miller this offseason, the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported.

Pagnotta echoed the comments from Elliotte Friedman, who, in Wednesday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, discussed the Rangers’ need to clear cap space among other pressing needs weighing on the club this offseason.

Miller, who’s coming off a two-year, $7.44 million contract, will be looking to get a raise this summer. If that’s the case, the NY Rangers may not be able to re-sign him amid cap constraints.

That situation could force the Blue Shirts to trade K’Andre Miller’s rights as they look to salvage what they can from their impending cap crunch.

So, here’s a look at three trade destinations for K’Andre Miller’s rights as the NY Rangers look to navigate a difficult offseason cap crunch.

Top 3 destination for NY Rangers K’Andre Miller this offseason

#3 Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks and NY Rangers already partnered for a mega-trade this past season involving former New York captain Jacob Trouba.

Given the familiarity between Trouba and Miller, the Ducks would make sense as a trade partner for the Blue Shirts.

Plus, the Ducks have nearly $39 million in cap space and no defensemen signed past this upcoming season. So, adding K’Andre Miller would give the Ducks a solid blue liner to build their defense corps on moving forward.

#2 LA Kings

Miller could solidify the Kings' blue line, especially if they lose Gavrikov - Source: Imagn

The LA Kings could lose one of their top D-men in Vladislav Gavrikov. Gavrikov will likely test the free agent market, with plenty of suitors calling him. If he leaves LA, the Kings will be hard-pressed to find a replacement for him.

Miller could fill a key void for the Kings. Moreover, Kings head coach Jim Hiller often shortens his bench as the game wears on. That is why having a workhorse like Miller allows the Kings to focus on running with four blue liners.

The Kings have nearly $22 million in cap space and don’t have any major free-agent signings for next season. So, Miller heading to the Kings could make sense moving forward.

#1 Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth have been looking for a top-pairing defenseman to anchor their blue line. They found one in Mikhail Sergachev this season. Sean Durzi has also emerged as a top defenseman for the club.

But injuries derailed the Mammoth’s blue line early in the season, leaving gaping holes. Adding Miller would solidify the Mammoth’s overall defensive group, allowing the team to role two good pairs every night.

With a little over $21 million in cap space, Utah has the room to add Miller. The only question would be determining the return for Miller’s rights this summer.

