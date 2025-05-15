Top 3 potential fallout scenarios if Toronto Maple Leafs are eliminated from playoffs despite having 2-0 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter familiar territory as they stare at the possibility of another disappointing playoff exit. While this season Toronto has gone further as compared to other years, the prospect of another failed playoff run could unleash a serious consequences during the offseason.

Ad

While the Maple Leafs still have a chance to right the ship, questions have already begun to emerge about the fallout following another disappointing playoff exit.

So, let’s explore the top three potential fallout scenarios if the Toronto Maple Leafs are bounced following a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers.

Top 3 potential fallout scenarios if Toronto Maple Leafs are eliminated from playoffs

#3 Shakeup at the top

Ad

Trending

The Leafs brass could see a major shakeup - Source: Imagn

The most reasonable scenario would be a shakeup at the top. Team President Brendan Shanahan is skating on thin ice and could see his tenure at the Leafs’ helm come to an end.

Ad

GM Brad Treliving could also be on the outside looking in. His two seasons calling the shots in Toronto have seen the team’s transformation yield mixed results. That is why Treliving could be among the casualties at the organization’s highest level.

As for coach Craig Berube, the odds are he stays, but that’s uncertain. The new administration may choose to move on from Berube after just one year behind the bench.

Ad

#2 Significant roster turnover

Toronto's lineup may look radically different in 2025-26 - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ current roster construction features a number of uber-skilled stars and mid-tier players rounding out the fringes. That could significantly change following yet another early playoff exit.

Ad

The Leafs’ roster heading into the 2025-26 season could look radically different with a handful of core players remaining on the team.

While this situation wouldn’t signal a rebuild, impending free agents may be allowed to leave in hopes of attracting more reliable pieces.

It’s too soon to speculate who might go and who might stay. But a very different-looking lineup could be suiting up in the fall for Toronto.

Ad

#1 The end of the Core Four

The Toronto Maple Leafs would seemingly build a supporting cast around William Nylander and Auston Matthews moving forward - Source: Imagn

The end of the Core Four is looming on the horizon.

Ad

With Mitch Marner and John Tavares set to hit free agency, it’s likely the team moves on from Tavares and allows Marner to explore the free-agent market.

If Marner and Tavares leave, it would leave just team captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander in the fold as they are currently under contract.

That situation means that the Leafs will look to surround Matthews and Nylander with a supporting cast utilizing the available cap space.

Once again, it’s too soon to speculate whether Tavares and Marner stay or leave. But one thing is certain, the team may not go out of its way to bring back their impending free agents this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama