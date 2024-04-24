Top 5 NHL free agents available in 2024 offseason ft. Sam Reinhart

While the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs have only just begun, it is never too early to talk about the top NHL free agents.

There are quite a few elite players expected to be available this summer. Let's take a look at the top five.

Top 5 NHL free agents this summer

#1. Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart has evolved into a 30-goal scorer with the Florida Panthers. After scoring 31 in 2022-23, Reinhart ripped off an NHL career-high 57 goals this season. Add that to 37 assists and a plus-29 rating and you have an elite offensive player.

Florida will absolutely look to re-sign Reinhart, but he will also be due for a nice raise, which could potentially cause cap issues in Sunrise.

#2. Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes from Pittsburgh at the NHL trade deadline in March. The 29-year-old finished the season with 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 games between the Penguins and Hurricanes.

In 17 regular-season games with the Canes, Guentzel thrived with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-16 rating, the highest of his career.

Guentzel has won two cups, and if he does not return to Carolina, he will surely be a top free agent.

#3. Jonathan Marchessault

The Vegas Golden Knights had not spoken to Jonathan Marchessault about a future contract as of last summer.

The 33-year-old 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs, has been a Golden Knight since day one. Part of the 'original misfits,' Marchessault is synonymous with Vegas hockey. But so was Reilly Smith, and he is now a part of the Penguins organization.

Vegas will be up against, if not over, the NHL salary cap again this summer, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon will have some big decisions to make.

#4. Elias Lindholm

The former Calgary Flames' forward was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in February.

Elias Lindholm was once a 40-goal scorer in the NHL, tallying 42 in 2021-22. But since then, his production has dropped off.

In 2022-23, during some turmoil in Calgary, Lindholm recorded 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 80 regular-season games. This season, he finished with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 games between the Flames and Canucks.

He is capable. He may just be waiting for the right fit.

#5. Steven Stamkos

Shocking, right? But Steven Stamkos could potentially wear another uniform in 2024-25.

The 16-year veteran with the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the final season of his eight-year, $68 million contract. Stamkos is the leader in just about every franchise stat for Tampa Bay and the leader of the team. They won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Lightning's general manager opted to hold all contract discussions until after the 2023-24 season. However, both sides know that the salary will have to be lower if a deal for the 40-goal scorer is going to get done.