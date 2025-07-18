Top 5 NHL prospects set for a breakout year in 2025/26 season ft. Ike Howard

The NHL offseason has been in full swing, and soon the attention will turn to the 2025-26 NHL season. The schedule has already been announced, and before the season kicks off, all 32 teams have expectations for their team.
Before the season starts, here are five NHL prospects who are set for a breakout year.
Top 5 NHL prospects set for a breakout year
#1, Ike Howard, Edmonton Oilers
Ike Howard won the Hobey Baker as the best college hockey player last season. However, the first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't plan on signing with the team and was traded to the Edmonton Oilers.
Howard could play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl so he should be in line for a breakout season in his rookie year in the NHL.
#2, Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut late last season as he skated in 2 regular-season games and 5 playoff games.
In his 2 regular-season games, the Russian forward recorded 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points. Demidov should be in line for a massive season and will be a key part of the Canadiens' offense this season.
#3, Zeev Buium, Minnesota Wild
Zeev Buium fell to the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which was a surprise. The defenseman projects to be a top-pairing defenseman who can score a ton of points.
Buium skated in 4 playoff games but will make his NHL season debut on Opening Night. The defenseman has all the skills to be a top-pairing defenseman and lead the Wild in points from the blue line.
#4, Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard was taken eighth overall in 2023 and made his NHL debut this season after his college season ended.
Leonard got his feet wet in the NHL, and this season, he projects to play on the third line. The young forward could also earn power-play time and could be a 60-point player this season, which would be a big breakout.
#5, Gabe Perrault, New York Rangers
Gabe Perrault, like Ryan Leonard, made his NHL debut last season after the college season ended.
Perrault will likely be a second or third-line forward for the New York Rangers. He adds offense and grit to the lineup, which is needed for New York and should have a breakout year.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama