Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The 41-22-9 Toronto Maple Leafs will face the 35-34-5 Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, HULU, SN, and CBC.

Toronto won 5-1 at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 28, while Buffalo won 5-2 at home over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, March 29.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.63 goals per game, which ranks second overall in the league, and allow 3.13 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 25.2%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 59 goals, 35 assists and 315 shots on goal. He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 54 assists, and Mitch Marner, who has 25 goals and 51 assists.

Ilya Samsonov is 19-6-7 between the pipes, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889.

Meanwhile, the Sabres average 2.99 per game and concede 3.01 goals per game. Their power-play success rate is 16.1%.

JJ Peterka leads the team with 26 goals and 20 assists, while Jeff Skinner has contributed 24 goals and 21 assists. Alex Tuch has 19 goals and 32 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 36 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts a record of 24-19-3 in goal, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 228 times.

The Sabres are 123-76-18-11 against the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs have a 54.4% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Sabres's 45.6%.

The Maple Leafs have a 76.5% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Sabres' 79.1%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has won 35 of 58 games as the odds favorite and 22 of 32 games with odds less than -154, giving them a 60.6% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have been the underdogs 47 times and have had 19 upsets. However, Buffalo has gone 10-16 when odds list it at +130 or longer, giving the team a 43.5% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4 - 3 Sabres.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: JJ Peterka to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: Yes.

