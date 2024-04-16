Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 16th, 2024

The Florida Panthers (51-24-6) will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-10) at the American Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Don't miss the action, as the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and TSN4.

Florida secured a 3-2 home win against the Buffalo Sabres in their last outing, while Toronto suffered a 5-4 overtime loss at home against the Detroit Red Wings on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview

The Maple Leafs score 3.65 goals per game, securing the second spot in the league. Defensively, they allow an average of 3.13 goals per outing. Their power play operates at a 24.3% success rate.

Auston Matthews, their star player, leads the charge with 69 goals, 38 assists, 107 points and 352 shots on goal.

He has been effectively backed by William Nylander (40 goals, 57 assists) and Mitch Marner (26 goals, 58 assists). In net, Joseph Woll has a 12-10-1 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, Florida is averaging 3.21 goals per game. Defensively, they allow an average of 2.42 goals per outing, securing them second overall in the league. Their power-play success rate is 24.0%.

Sam Reinhart leads the charge with a remarkable 55 goals and 37 assists, with Matthew Tkachuk closely following with 26 goals and an impressive 60 assists. Aleksander Barkov boasts 23 goals and 55 assists and Evan Rodrigues has contributed 27 assists to the team.

In goal, Anthony Stolarz maintains a 15-7-2 record with a 2.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Injury report

The Maple Leafs grapple with multiple injuries. John Klingberg is sidelined for the season due to a hip injury, while Matt Murray is also out with a hip injury.

Additionally, Jake Muzzin will be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to a back injury. Lastly, Calle Jarnkrok is unavailable due to a hand injury.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers face their challenges. Aaron Ekblad is day-to-day for undisclosed reasons; Carter Verhaeghe is out due to undisclosed concerns; and Oliver Ekman-Larsson is listed day-to-day with an upper-body issue.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 101 times. The Maple Leafs are 50-36-7-8 against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs have a 53.7% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Panthers' 51.2%. The Maple Leafs have a 76.3% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Panthers' 82.5%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has won 45 of 65 games as the odds favorite and 27 of 42 games with odds less than -145, giving it a 59.2% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been the underdogs 16 times and had seven upsets. However, the Maple Leafs have gone 1-3 when odds list them at +122 or longer, giving the team a 45.0% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Panthers to beat the spread: No

