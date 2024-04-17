Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 16th, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8) will face the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10) at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday, Apr. 17, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, SN and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay suffered a setback in their previous game, falling 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at home on Monday. Meanwhile, Toronto faced a 5-2 loss against the Florida Panthers in its most recent away game on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The Lightning are averaging 3.48 goals per game and a 28.7% success rate on power play opportunities. On defense, they are conceding 3.25 goals per game.

Brayden Point leads the team in scoring, tallying 45 goals and 44 assists. Steven Stamkos has contributed 40 goals and 39 assists, while Nikita Kucherov has netted 43 goals and provided 99 assists.

Goalkeeper Matt Tomkins has a 2-2-1 record, with a 3.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have a GFA of 3.63, placing them second in the league. Defensively, they have a GAA of 3.15. Their power play success rate is 24.3%.

Auston Matthews leads the team with 69 goals, 38 assists, 107 points and 357 shots on goal. William Nylander has contributed 40 goals and 57 assists, while John Tavares has 28 goals and 36 assists.

Expand Tweet

Martin Jones holds an 11-7-1 record in goal, maintaining a GAA of 2.70 and an SV% of .908.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Injury report

The Maple Leafs and Lightning are grappling with multiple injuries.

Lightning's roster sees Haydn Fleury marked as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Tyler Motte is also listed as day-to-day with a lower-body ailment. Jonas Johansson is out with a lower-body concern, and Mikhail Sergachev is also sidelined with a lower-body issue.

Conversely, the Maple Leaf's injury list includes Bobby McMann marked as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. John Klingberg is out for the season due to a hip injury. Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip issue, and Max Domi is out with an undisclosed ailment.

Calle Jarnkrok is sidelined with a hand injury, and Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 110 times. The Lightning are 46-52-2-10 against the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs maintain a 53.5% win rate in faceoffs, while Toronto stands at 51.7%. The Maple Leafs showcase a penalty skill success rate of 76.9%, while the Lightning boast a solid 83.1% (ranks 1st in the league).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and prediction

This season, Tampa Bay has won 29 of 49 games as the odds favorite and 23 of 37 games with odds less than -128. The team has a 56.1% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been the underdogs 17 times and had seven upsets. However, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-5 when odds list them at +107 or longer, giving them a 48.3% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-2 Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brayden Point to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Tampa Bay Lightning Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback