Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 3, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (38-17-7, leading the Western Conference) are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks (22-35-3, 14th in the Western Conference) on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP, BSSC and BSSD.

Vancouver suffered a 5-1 defeat in its recent home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 29, while Anaheim secured a 4-3 victory at home against the New Jersey Devils on March 1

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.67 goals per game but concede 3.55. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 29 goals and 19 assists. Adam Henrique follows closely with 18 goals and 24 assists, and Troy Terry has 17 goals and 29 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-20-2 record for the season in goals, allowing 113 goals with a 3.15 GAA, making 1111 saves and achieving a .898 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks have a 3.58 GFA with a solid 2.79 GAA. Their power play success rate stands at 23.0%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 35 goals and 27 assists. J.T. Miller has contributed with 30 goals and 52 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 58 assists and Elias Pettersson's 29 goals and 46 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 31-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 126 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 60-50-9-7 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 48.7% win rate, while the Canucks have 50.9%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast a 75.3% success rate, while the Canucks are at 78.7%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vancouver has found success in 24 out of 38 games played as the odds favorite. Among nine games with odds shorter than -231, the Canucks have won in seven, boasting a solid 69.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have notched 19 wins in the 52 games where they've been the underdog. In particular, Anaheim has managed to win 11 out of 25 games when listed as the underdog by +188 or longer, suggesting a 34.7% chance for the Ducks to clinch victory in this one.

Prediction: Canucks 5 - 2 Ducks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brock Boeser to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Anaheim Ducks 0 votes