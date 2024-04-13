Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 13th, 2024

The 48-24-6 Edmonton Oilers take on the 48-22-9 Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN, CBC, CITY, and TVAS2.

The Oilers suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat at home on Saturday, April 12 against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, the Canucks also fell to the Coyotes in a 4-3 overtime at home on Wednesday, April 10.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Oilers average 3.58 goals and allow 2.83 per game, while their power-play success rate is 26.6%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman, with 53 goals and 22 assists. Adam Henrique comes in second with 23 goals and 25 assists. Leon Draisaitl has contributed 41 goals and 63 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 35-14-5, with a 2.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, the Canucks average 3.42 goals per game while allowing 2.72 goals. Their power-play success rate is 22.9%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 40 goals and 33 assists, while J.T. Miller has contributed 36 goals and 65 assists. Nils Hoglander has 23 goals and 12 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 34 goals and 54 assists, while Quinn Hughes had an impressive 74 assists.

Filip Hronek and Conor Garland have combined for 67 assists. Furthermore, Casey DeSmith has an 11-9-6 record in goal, with a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Injury Reports

The Oilers are dealing with injuries that have sidelined key player Connor McDavid with a lower-body injury and Sam Carrick with an undisclosed issue.

On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks are also dealing with their share of injury concerns. Key goalie Thatcher Demko is out with a knee injury, while Tucker Poolman is out due to a head injury.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 268 times. The Oilers are 137-97-19-15 against the Canucks. In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 52.2% win rate, while the Oilers have a 53.0% win rate. On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 78.5% success rate, while the Oilers are at 79.5%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

Edmonton has won 45 of its 70 games as the odds favorite and 38 of its 59 games when playing with the odds shorter than -137, giving the team a 57.8% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Canucks have been listed as the underdog 27 times this season and have upset their opponents 15 times. Vancouver has gone 5-4 with odds of +116 or longer, giving it a 46.4% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 3 Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: Yes.

