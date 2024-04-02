Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are 46-20-8 and second in the Western Conference. They will face the Vegas Golden Knights, 41-25-8 and seventh in the Western Conference, at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP and SCRIPPS.

Vegas won 2-1 against the Minnesota Wild in its last road game on Saturday, March 30. Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks in its last home game on Sunday, March 31.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Golden Knights have scored 3.16 goals per game while conceding 2.89 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the offense with 40 goals, 23 assists and 246 shots on goal. Mark Stone follows suit, with 16 goals and 37 assists.

Ivan Barbashev contributes 18 goals and 24 assists, while William Karlsson adds to the offensive depth with 25 goals and 27 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson has a 22-12-5 record, maintaining a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

The Canucks showcase a formidable offensive prowess, with a GF of 3.45. On defense, they have a GAA of 2.64. Their power-play success rate stands at 22.3%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 38 goals and 31 assists. J.T. Miller has contributed with 35 goals and 59 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 69 assists and Elias Pettersson's 33 goals and 51 assists. Casey DeSmith boasts a remarkable 11-7-6 record in goal, with a 2.71 GAA and .901 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 19 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks are 6-11-2 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6% win rate, while the Canucks have 51.9%.

The Golden Knights boast an 80.6% success rate on penalty kills, while the Canucks are at 79.6%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Golden Knights have won 27 out of 48 games as the odds favorite this season and 23 of 37 games with odds less than -133. They have a 57.2% chance of victory here.

The Canucks have been the underdogs 25 times and have had 15 upsets. However, Vancouver has gone 5-6 when odds list it at +113 or longer, giving the team a 46.9% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Canucks 5–3 Golden Knights

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

