Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | May 1, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up to reclaim the series lead in their Western Conference first=round series against the Dallas Stars, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday night.

The game is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET, and can be watched on TVAS, SN360, ESPN, BSSW, SCRIPPS and SN.

The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars are coming off a 4-2 victory over Vegas. In their last 10 encounters with Dallas, Vegas has a 6-2-2 record.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights, who had a promising 2-0 start to the series, are facing a challenging situation. They returned home with the expectation of an easy progression to the second round, but the series is tied at 2-2.

Their performance in the last two games has been disappointing, with only four goals scored leading to two straight losses. On Monday, they scored two goals in a defeat by two goals.

Vegas, averaging 2.75 goals per game and converting 33.3% of their power plays, scored two goals from 34 shots in their last game. Jack Eichel and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights, with Ivan Barbashev providing an assist.

Defensively, Vegas has been struggling, allowing 2.75 goals per game and defending 75% of their opponent's power plays. They allowed four goals in their last game and will need to step upto secure a victory.

Goalkeeper Logan Thompson saved 10 of 127 shots he faced, with a record of 2-2-0 in four games, a GAA of 2.35 and a save percentage of .921.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have regained control after trailing 2-0 in the series. Their performance in the first two games was not up to the mark, but they have shown improvement in their defense in the last two games and aiming to prevent a third consecutive home defeat to the Golden Knights.

Dallas, with an average of 2.75 goals per game and a 25% success rate on power plays, scored four goals from 32 shots in their last outing. Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea scored for the Stars, with assists from Tyler Seguin and Ryan Suter.

Despite their defensive struggles, allowing an average of 2.75 goals per game and killing 66.7% of their opponent's power plays, they only allowed two goals in their last game and will need to maintain this level of performance to win the game.

In goal, Jake Oettinger conceded 10 goals from 108 shots, with a 2-2-0 record in four games, a GAA of 2.38 and a save percentage of .907%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Injury report

Nicolas Hague from the Golden Knights is on the questionable list due to a lower-body injury, while the Stars' Jani Hakanpaa is out due to a similar injury. The status of Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa remains unclear due to unspecified reasons.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Vegas Golden Knights hold an 8-8-0 playoff record when facing the Dallas Stars.

In faceoff, Vegas is at 47.6% trailling the Stars who lead with 52.4%. While Vegas upholds a 75% penalty kill rate, the Stars lag behind at 66.7%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

The Stars have won 50 of 76 games as odds favorites and 29 of 40 games with odds of less than -159 and have a 61.4% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have upset the odds 16 times as the underdogs in 32 games. When the odds are +134 or longer, Vegas has won two of three games, giving them a 42.7% chance of winning this upcoming contest.

Prediction: Stars 4-2 Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Tyler Seguin to get over 1.5 assists: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Eichel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights, who has scored in three consecutive games, presents attractive odds of 2.70 for betting on anytime goalscorer, 0.5 assists and 3.5 shots on goal.