Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 5th, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (47-22-7) are third in the Eastern Conference. They host the ninth-ranked Washington Capitals (36-29-10) at PNC Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP, and MSG-B.

On Thursday, both teams faced challenging opponents, and unfortunately, both ended up on the losing side. Carolina, playing on its home ice, faced off against the formidable Boston Bruins.

Despite the support of its home crowd and its best efforts on the rink, Carolina was unable to secure a win, and the Bruins, demonstrating their superior skills, triumphed with a 4-1 scoreline.

On the same day, the Capitals, also playing on their home turf, took on the aggressive Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite Washington's attempt to turn the tide in their favour, the Penguins dominated the game, mirroring the 4-1 scoreline of the Carolina-Boston matchup.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.67 goals per game and allowing 3.16 per game. Their power-play success rate is 21.2%.

Dylan Strome leads their offense with 26 goals and 36 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has 27 goals and 33 assists, with Connor McMichael adding 17 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 21-15-6 record with a 2.81 goals against average and maintains a save percentage of .908.

The Washington Capitals are facing a challenging period, with injuries plaguing their key players. Nicklas Backstrome, a key figure in the team, is currently benched due to a hip injury. Ethan Bear, is absent due to personal reasons. Adding to the list, T.J. Oshie is also out of action due to an upper body injury.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes average 3.34 goals per game, conceding 2.61 goals and capitalizing on 26.8% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 33 goals and 52 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 29 goals and 33 assists. Jake Guentzel has 25 goals and 44 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 20-13-4 record, a 2.38 goals against average and an save percentage of .911.

The Carolina Hurricanes, on the other side, are also dealing with their share of concerns. Jesper Fast, a valuable player for the Hurricanes, is currently under the cloud of uncertainty due to an upper body injury.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 188 times, combining the regular season and playoffs. The Hurricanes boast an overall record of 69-90-14-15 against the Capitals. In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.5% win rate, while the Capitals stand at 46.5%. On penalty kills, the Capitals has a 78.8% success rate, while the Hurricanes are at 86.0%.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and Prediction

This season, Carolina has gone 44-25 as the betting favorite, and won eight of nine games at odds less than -272, giving it a 73.1% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs in 57 games and have upset their opponents 22 times. With +219 odds or longer, they have gone 1-2, which means they have a 31.3% chance to win here.

Prediction: Capitals 4-3 Hurricanes

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: Yes

