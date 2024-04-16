Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 16th, 2024

The Washington Capitals (39-31-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) clash with the Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11, 11th). The game is at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN+, TVAS2, SN, NBCSP and MNMT.

Philadelphia secured a 1-0 victory at home against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April 13. Meanwhile, Washington beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 in their most recent home game on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Flyers boast a goals-for average of 2.84 and a goals-against average of 3.16, while their power play success rate is 12.3%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in scoring with 33 goals and 35 assists. Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 25 assists, and Joel Farabee has tallied 22 goals and provided 28 assists.

Expand Tweet

Samuel Ersson holds a record of 23-18-7 in goal, with a 2.86 GAA and a save percentage of .890.

On the other hand, the Washington Capitals have a GFA of 2.64 and a GAA of 3.10. Their power-play efficiency stands at 20.6%.

Dylan Strome spearheads the Capitals' offense with 27 goals and 40 assists. Alexander Ovechkin contributes 30 goals and 34 assists. Additionally, Tom Wilson adds 18 goals and 17 assists.

Charlie Lindgren has a 24-16-7 record in goal, with a 2.71 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Injury report

The Capitals and Flyers are both dealing with multiple injuries.

Nicklas Backstrom of the Capitals is sidelined due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, Rasmus Sandin is listed as questionable with an upper-body ailment. Nick Jensen is questionable for undisclosed reasons, while Ethan Bear is unavailable for personal reasons.

On the Flyers' side, Rasmus Ristolainen is out due to an upper-body issue, while Ryan Ellis is managing a lower-body ailment.

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 241 times, combining the regular season and playoffs. The Capitals boast an overall record of 98-112-19-12 against the Flyers.

The Flyers achieve a 49.7% win rate in a faceoff, while the Capitals stand at 46.6%. The Capitals boast a 78.9% success rate on penalty kills, while the Flyers excel with an impressive 83.4%.

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

Philadelphia has won 13 of its 25 games as the odds favorite and 5 of its 12 games with odds lower than -147. The team thus has a 59.5% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs in 62 games and have upset their opponents 25 times. With +124 odds or longer, they have a 19-21 record, indicating a 44.6% chance to win here.

Prediction: Capitals 5 - 2 Flyers

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score: Yes.

Tip 4: Dylan Strome to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback