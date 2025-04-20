The Dallas Stars were on the wrong end of a 5-1 thumping at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in their Stanley Cup playoffs opener on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.

Ad

The Avalanche jumped out to a 2-0 after 40 minutes. But even though the Stars cut the lead in half, the Avalanche pulled away with three unanswered goals, putting the game away with two empty-netters in the final three minutes.

Nathan MacKinnon had a whale of a game, registering three points (2G, 1A) and the game’s first star. So, let’s take a look at what went wrong for the Dallas Stars against the Colorado Avalanche in their Stanley Cup playoffs opener on Saturday night.

Ad

Trending

What went wrong for Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of Round 1 Stanley Cup playoffs

#3 The Stars failed to stop MacKinnon, Makar

The Dallas Stars failed to contain the Avalanche’s top two stars: Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

MacKinnon had two goals, including a power play marker in the first period. Let’s check it out:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Stars inexplicably gave MacKinnon all the time and space he needed to bury his first of the Stanley Cup playoffs past Jake Oettinger.

Meanwhile, Oettinger was slow to react, allowing the puck to cruise right under his glove for the goal. The Stars did nothing to stop MacKinnon from hitting the back of the net.

As for Makar, he assisted on MacKinnon’s power play tally, playing over 23 minutes and looking in total control.

Ad

#2 Oettinger was an off-night

Dallas starting netminder Jake Oettinger had an atypical rough night. While he only surrendered three goals, he didn’t look quite as sharp as he usually does. In addition to the bad goal scored by MacKinnon, Oettinger would have probably liked to have back Devon Toews’ tally.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

For some reason, no one picked up Toews at the side of the net. As Josh Manson faked the shot, Oettinger completely bought it, thinking the puck would hit on net. Manson instead made a shot-pass, hitting Toews right on the tape for the goal.

The marker put the Avalanche up 3-1 and sealed the victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

#1 Lackluster offense

Roope Hintz got the Dallas Stars on the board in the third period - Source: Imagn

The Stars’ offense essentially took the night off as they failed to get much going. Besides Roope Hintz’s goal in the third period, the Stars couldn’t do much to beat MacKenzie Blackwood.

Ad

Blackwood, incidentally, was making his playoff debut. The questions hovering over Blackwood’s ability to handle the playoff pressure seemed to hit the dustbin as he was terrific in goal. The Stars only managed the one goal on 24 shots, failing to generate much offense in the first 40 minutes.

Other top Dallas scorers like Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene did not factor in the game. As for Mikko Rantanen, he had a quiet night, registering a minus-2 in over 18 minutes.

The Stars and Avalanche will meet again on Monday night for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama