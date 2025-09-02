In 2015, Connor McDavid entered the NHL Draft with the guidance of hockey legend Bobby Orr, who served as both his mentor and agent. That year, McDavid became the first pick of the Edmonton Oilers.McDavid’s first encounter with the hockey legend came at one of Orr’s summer camps, when he was 12-13. That meeting eventually grew into a professional relationship, with Orr taking on the role of his agent.McDavid talked about how valuable Orr’s guidance has been in his life and career.&quot;I'm very lucky to have him around in my life. He's been a great support guy for me that I can go to if I have any questions or any concerns.”McDavid said. (per CBC)“He's been through it all, he's done anything that a hockey player wants to do. He's done it all. If there's one guy you can go to talk to, he's a pretty darn good guy to go to.&quot;Orr’s mentorship extends beyond McDavid, as he’s also guided former first selections Taylor Hall and Aaron Ekblad. His Orr Hockey Group managed more than 30 NHL players at that time.When it comes to advice, McDavid said that Orr’s words carry extra weight.&quot;When Bobby Orr talks, you're listening. You're making sure that you're doing what he says. If you want success, he's a great guy to kind of follow.&quot; McDavid said.What stood out to McDavid was that most of Orr’s advice wasn’t about hockey at all, but more fatherly in nature.Orr would regularly check in to make sure he was looking after himself, often stressing the importance of restsnf reminding him to get more sleep, understanding how tough it can be for a teenager juggling so much at once.Connor McDavid’s trainer Gary Roberts reflects on Bobby Orr’s remarks about McDavidConnor McDavid’s trainer Gary Roberts reflected on the high praise McDavid once received from Bobby Orr. Roberts recalled Orr telling him when McDavid was only 15:“Everyone said I was the greatest skater to ever play. This kid is going to be the best skater to ever play.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToday, that prediction looks right on track. Connor McDavid has become one of the NHL’s elite players, guiding the Edmonton Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but both runs ended in losses to the Florida Panthers.