Who won USA vs Finland hockey at 4 Nations Face-Off? Final score and key standouts

On Thursday, the USA and Finland faced off in the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament at Bell Centre Arena.

The contest turned out to be a one-sided affair, with the US securing a commanding 6-1 victory. Despite Henri Jokiharju opening the scoring for Finland less than 10 minutes into the first period, Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 10:21.

The key standouts in the game were undoubtedly the Tkachuk brothers. Matthew shone with two goals and an assist, making it a three-point night for the Florida Panthers star. His brother, Brady Tkachuk, also contributed two goals.

Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel were the other scorers for the US in the win, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves and posted a .952 SV% on the night.

The US's win over Finland marked the first regulation victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. On Saturday, all four teams — USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland — will be in action.

The USA face off against Canada at the Bell Centre in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Sweden and Finland play the first game of the day at Bell Centre at 1 p.m. ET.

How the USA downed Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off

Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring for Finland, putting them ahead at 7:31 into the first period. Just over three minutes later, the US responded with Brady Tkachuk's strike before heading into the second period.

Matt Boldy scored at 17:04, giving the United States the lead, which was the only goal scored in the period. The US had a quick start to the third, with Matthew Tkachuk scoring on the power play to make it 3-1 15 seconds into the period.

Just over nine seconds later, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel added another goal. Brady then doubled his tally, making it 5-1 at the three-minute mark. The US scored three quick goals during that span.

Matthew Tkachuk capped off the scoring by adding another power play goal at 11:13, making it a dominating 6-1 win for the US.

