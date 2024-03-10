"Worst game of McDavid's life?": Fans criticize Connor McDavid's silent night in Edmonton Oilers 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo Sabres

After a rollercoaster of emotions in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers fans find themselves criticizing their star player, Connor McDavid, following what could be considered one of the worst games of his career.

Despite squandering a 2-0 lead, McDavid ended the night with a -1 rating, just two shots, and three giveaways, a far cry from his usual dominant performances.

"Worst game of McDavid's life?"

Connor McDavid, the Oilers' captain, saw his points and league-best assist streak end at 13 games, despite having multiple set-up and scoring opportunities throughout the game, including a shot off the post in the final minute of the first period that seemed to be a preview of the night to come.

His point streak, consisting of two goals and 27 assists, was tied for the sixth-longest in the NHL this season, showcasing his incredible playmaking abilities. Additionally, his assist streak set a career-best record and stood as the league's longest since Erik Karlsson's 14-game run last season with the San Jose Sharks.

What also compounded the criticism for Connor McDavid was his poor performance a fortnight ago against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-2 loss. Despite McDavid notching his 100th point of the season in that game, he was largely absent during the Edmonton Oilers offensive attack as one of the league's worst teams by record took down the team.

Buffalo Sabres "Win game twice" against Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers

The game took a dramatic turn when an offside video review nullified Owen Power's goal with just two seconds remaining in overtime, leading to an intense and chaotic scene.

The Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, even ran off the ice to alert the team, while fans who had begun exiting returned en masse, expressing their frustration with resounding boos. The Oilers, caught off guard, learned about the ruling from assistant coach Glen Gulutzan, adding to the confusion and disappointment.

Despite the setback, the Buffalo Sabres capitalized on their momentum, with Alex Tuch scoring the decisive shootout goal to secure the win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's stellar goaltending, stopping 30 shots through overtime and two more in the shootout, played a crucial role in Buffalo's victory, denying Edmonton's attempts to salvage the game.

Despite efforts from Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele, who each contributed a goal and an assist for the Oilers, the team fell short, losing their second consecutive game after a promising five-game winning streak.