3-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall expresses desire to compete in Olympics after clocking 44.88s split in 4×400m at Arkansas Twilight

Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall recently expressed his wish to compete at the Olympic Games after his record-breaking performance at the 2024 Arkansas Twilight.

In the men’s 400m Final 3 at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Woodhall came fourth in a time of 46.39s as he shattered the T62 American record. After breaking the U.S. record, he stunned the athletics community by clocking a phenomenal 44.88s split in the 4×400m race.

One of the fans was impressed by Woodhall’s performance and shared his views on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Insane running tbh!!! Fastest Paralympic split in history I’d suppose.”

Woodhall responded to the tweet, captioning it:

“Let me run in the relay @Olympics plz”

Post his performance, Woodhall spoke about his performance in an interview (via Arkansas Track & Field), stating:

“It was awesome, I mean, difficult conditions, just like having a really hard week of training. Not tapering at all, so my body was under a lot of load, and still being able to run that fast, the third fastest time I've ever ran, so I'm super happy with that, and it just shows a lot of the sacrifice I made this year paying off.”

He added:

“This is my first time running with people I've been training by myself all year, so getting in the blocks with others was a little stressful, but so exciting. Coming down the home stretch is a battle, so I'm glad I can stay in it and keep my form together and run a good time.”

Hunter Woodhall further mentioned:

“It's really exciting, it's a lot of fun races to get in and compete and go try to win some medals. And I'm prepared, got the best team in the world around me, getting ready to go.”

A look into Hunter Woodhall’s achievements at the Paralympic Games

Hunter Woodhall is seen before competing in the Men's 400m - T62 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In Rio, he claimed two medals, including a silver in the 200m T44 (21.12s), and a bronze in the 400m T44 (46.70s). At the Tokyo Paralympics, Woodhall bagged the bronze medal in the 400m T62, clocking a season-best performance of 48.61s.

Earlier, in the 2024 season, Woodhall also set a record in the men’s 100m T62 race, registering a time of 11.00s, at the 2024 U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Championships.

Beyond his athletics achievements, he and Tara Davis-Woodhall, the reigning indoor champion in long jump, exchanged vows on October 16, 2022, in McKinney, Texas.