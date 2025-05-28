After strong Rabat DL opener, Femke Bol confirms return to ‘one of her favorite’ meetings in Stockholm

Femke Bol recently made her feelings known about returning to one of her favorite meetings, Bauhaus-Galan. This meet will be held on June 15 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium.
Bol was last seen in action at the Rabat Diamond League, where she made her season's outdoor debut in the 400m hurdles. In the race, she delivered an impressive performance by clocking a meet record of 52.46s. She bested the Jamaican athlete, Andrenette Knight, and Italian Ayomide Folorunso, who claimed the second and third places, by recording 53.90s and 54.74s, respectively.
Shortly after this race, the Dutch athlete confirmed her return to one of her favorite meets, Bauhaus-Galan, on her Instagram story. She dropped a five-word reaction on her return to this meet and made her feelings known about it. She reposted the meet's poster and wrote:
"One of my favorite meets😍"
Following this, she posted another story, where she shared a picture from the first time when she competed at the Stockholm Diamond League. Uploading a picture of her standing in front of the time board with her team, she wrote:
"Throwback to our first time competing at Stockholm DL."
Femke Bol opened up about her aim for her season opener
Ahead of competing at the Rabat Diamond League, Femke Bol sat for a conversation in the press conference, where she opened up about her mindset for her season opener. Revealing her strategy, she said:
“The first one I never really try to think too much about times with hurdles especially. It's mostly about executing a clean race. So I'm just excited to go out there compete against some great athletes and try my best."
Opening up about trying a new pattern, she added:
“(For the) last weeks we've been working on changing a bit the hurdle approach. I will still do my 14 stride but I will mirror a bit my first 100 meters. I will go with the different legs, I will start with my wrong leg over the first hurdle. So this will be exciting and it's a nice challenge.”
Femke Bol also competed in the Paris Olympics, where she ran in the women's 400m hurdles and secured a third-place finish behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Anna Cockrell.