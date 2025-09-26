After World Wrestling Championships success, Kyle Snyder suffers major setback ahead of Real American Freestyle 2

American wrestler Kyle Snyder is set to be sidelined as he has suffered from a knee injury which will cause him to miss Real American Freestyle 2 on October 25th. Snyder was to face Mason Parris in the co-main event of RAF 2, in what was anticipated as one of the most exciting match-ups of the event. However, Real American Freestyle's promotional officials have now announced that Snyder will be missing out on the event due to suffering from a knee injury after his recent win at the 2025 World Championships.

Kyle Snyder and Mason Parris share a close friendship, with Parris even saying that he looks up to the Olympic champion. Parris and Snyder both competed for rival schools, with Parris representing Michigan and Snyder representing Ohio State. Despite this, the two remained long-time training partners and were set to meet each other for the first time in a competitive match at RAF 2.

Mason Parris is now set to face PFL heavyweight & Moldovan freestyle wrestler Alexander Romanov at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kyle Snyder makes feelings known after winning fourth world title

Snyder at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty

Kyle Snyder defeated Iran's Amir Ali Azarpira at 97 kg to win his fourth World Championships gold medal. Snyder faced Ali Azarpira at the Paris Olympics as well, a match which the American lost. In an interview after the match, Snyder reacted to his victory: (0:23 onwards)

"He's tough and a good hand fighter. And at the Olympics I felt like I got him tired, but there was a lot of stoppages because of the blood. So I felt like that broke up the match a little bit. It came down to the last couple seconds in this one too. So, just keeping inside a little bit better and faking and snapping and finding a way to win. Honestly, like that's that's the biggest thing."

He also discussed the personal challenges he faced over the last few months and how he has dealt with them, saying:

"Without God and his love, my wife, and my family, I would have been in much bigger trouble than I was. God's love is unconditional. I've failed him many times, but he has never failed me. I am extremely thankful for him and for the opportunity to compete. I didn’t even know if I was going to compete at Final X, but then I did, and I was able to wrestle well here with a great team. I am very thankful for all of that."

Kyle Snyder will look to recover from his knee injury as soon as possible to add yet another impressive honor to his resume.

