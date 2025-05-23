Akani Simbine, Daryll Neita and other athletes react to Mujinga Kambundji's major life update

Several athletes, such as Akani Simbine and Daryll Neita, shared their reactions as Mujinga Kambundji announced her pregnancy. This comes following the Swiss sprinter's 100m run at the Doha Diamond League meet, where she finished eighth.

Just a few days later, Kambundji received the news that she would be becoming a mother. Kambunji shared her pregnancy ultrasound pictures on her Instagram handle and stated via the post that her season was over for a special chapter of her life.

The 2019 World bronze medalist also shared that she is already eager to get back to the track next season.

Simbine reacted to the post and congratulated Kambundji for a wonderful moment in her life. He wrote:

"Oh AMAZING!!!! Congratulations!!!"

Simbine's comment on Kambundji's post (Image via: Kambundji's Instagram)

"🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Neita.

Neita's comment on Kambundji's post (Image via: Kambundji's Instagram)

"Congratulations ✨🙏🏾" wrote two-time Olympic bronze medalist Alison dos Santos.

Alison dos Santos' comment on Kambundji's post (Image via: Kambundji's Instagram)

"Congratulations 🥰❤️" wrote US athlete Nia Ali.

Ali's comment (Image via: Kambundji's comment)

Kambundji enjoyed an impressive run of form in the 2025 indoor season, a stint that saw her clinch a podium finish at the World Indoors, where she clocked 7.04 seconds to win the 60m event. She defeated the likes of Zayneb Dosso and Patrizia van der Weken in the final.

Mujinga Kambundji expressed her emotions after winning the 2025 World Indoor 60m title

Mujinga Kambundji (Image via: Getty)

Mujinga Kambundji shared her thoughts after winning the 60m title in Nanjing during the World Indoors 2025. This was the second indoor title of her career after the one she won three years back in 2022.

In an interview, Kambundji expressed her happiness after the victory and said that she was grateful to achieve this feat during the latter stages of her career. She also mentioned that the senior sprinters still competing in the circuit are an immense inspiration for her. Kambundji said (via World Athletics):

"I'm really happy, really relieved. This was a lot like the Europeans. Zaynab (Dosso) was also coming from that, and I knew she was going to be fast. This means a lot, for this title to come at this stage of my career. I see it with other sprinters, with the older sprinters – they are also motivating me a lot to see that they're still running PBs, and running really fast at 35, 36 years old."

Mujinga Kambundji came into the World event on the back of a silver medal in the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn and a gold at the Swiss Indoors in St. Gallen.

