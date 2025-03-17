Alica Schmidt turns up the glamour in stylish blue and black fit in latest mirror selfie

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt took to social media where she rocked a fashionable black and blue-colored fit. The 26-year-old Schmidt has over 5 million followers on Instagram and shared her latest mirror selfie to her large audience. She was part of the German team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and made her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she participated in the 4x400m relay events.

Schmidt is prominent on Instagram where she shares videos of her training routines, competition photos, as well as glimpses into her lifestyle as a track and field athlete. In the photo shared, Schmidt can be seen sporting a blue jacket along with a stylish black top, which was paired with black pants.

Still taken from Alica Schmidt's Instagram story (Source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Schmidt gained attention when she competed at the U20 European Championships in 2017, where she won a silver medal with the 4x400m German relay team. She also won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. Schmidt is also known for sharing her fashionable outfits on Instagram, like the one above.

Schmidt made her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and continues to compete at high-profile events. The German sprinter last competed at the German Indoor Championships which was held between February 21-23 in Dortmund. She participated in the 4x200m relay and the 800m short track.

Alica Schmidt shares pictures of her family's new pet

Alica Schmidt at the Olympic Games in Paris, 2024 (Image via Getty)

German athlete Alica Schmidt shared some pictures of her family's new puppy. The 26 year old from Worms, Germany, posted on Instagram the newest addition to her family along with sharing her feelings on how long she's wished for a dog. Schmidt most recently participated at the German Indoor Championships, where she alongside her team grabbed the silver medal in the 4x200m relay.

Schmidt shared a video of her new family pet running across a lawn, captioning it:

"Family of mine got a puppy today,"

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (@alicasmd/Instagram)

She also posted a picture holding the puppy, where she revealed her dream of one day being able to get a dog.

"How cute is he?🥺 I'm so looking forward to getting a dog one day," Alica wrote on Instagram.

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (@alicasmd/Instagram)

Schmidt is one of the biggest Olympic social media stars and has spoken positively on the prospect of getting sponsors from popular social networking platforms. She has reiterated previously, however, that the main focus is on sports and that social media is a nice hobby.

