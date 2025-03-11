"Always have special place in my heart"- Ex-Husker Lexi Rodriguez receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Harper Murray, Andi Jackson & others

Several Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, shared wishes for their former teammate in the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Lexi Rodriguez's 22nd birthday. This comes just a few days after her pro side, LOVB Omaha's 1-3 defeat against LOVB Salt Lake on March 7.

Ad

Rodriguez gained some playing time during this match and chipped in with three digs to fulfill her defensive responsibilities. Just a few days later, the former Nebraska libero got a flurry of wishes on her birthday (March 11).

Her Nebraska co-captain, Beason, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Rodriguez in her stories. The post featured former teammates wearing Nebraska colors. She wrote:

"hbd @lexi.rodriguez"

Beason remarked further:

Ad

Trending

"u deserve the world! I love you"

Screenshot of Beason's Instagram story ft. Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

"Happy Birthday lex I love u x1000" wrote Andi Jackson

Ad

Screenshot of Jackson's Instagram story ft. Rodriguez's wish (Image via: Jackson's Instagram)

"wishing @lexi.rodriguez_ the biggest happy birthday. lex, i'm so grateful I had the opportunity to play with you. You have helped me grown in ways I didn't think were possible, thank you for everything you have done for me, the state of Nebraska and the sport of Volleyball,you will always have a special place in my heart " wrote former teammate Harper Murray

Ad

Screenshot of Murray's wish for Rodriguez (Image via: Murray's Instagram)

"happy birthday!! love you!! have the best day pretty girl" wrote Taylor Landfair.

Ad

Screenshot of Landfair's wish for Rodriguez (Image via: Landfair's Instagram)

Lexi Rodriguez's side, LOVB Omaha, will be featured next on March 14, when they will be up against LOVB Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts on being subbed in for the first time for her LOVB Omaha

Rodriguez with her teammates during her time at the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program (Image via: Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her feelings after getting her first minutes for her pro side, LOVB Omaha. This came during her side's clash against LOVB Salt Lake last month.

Ad

In a press conference after the match, Rodriguez termed this moment as 'crazy' and also said that she was pretty tense. Additionally, Rodriguez also made a special mention of her teammates and coaches, who maintained their faith in her. She said (via LOVB, 2:45 onwards):

"It was definitely crazy, lots of nerves as can be expected but I mean I owe a lot of credit to just all the coaches and all my teammates for believing in me and showing that they have trust in me because it helps me to just go out there, play my game and try and believe in myself as much as possible. Fifth set my name gets called, I am going to do whatever I can to try and help this team get a win. So yeah, it's definitely a crazy moment."

Ad

Notably, Lexi Rodriguez's pro side, LOVB Omaha, won her debut match against LOVB Salta Lake by a margin of 3-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback