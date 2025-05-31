Brooke Nuneviller beams with pride as her elder brother Jake’s volleyball team achieves special feat

Omaha Supernovas Volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller recently shared a glimpse of her proud sister moment on Instagram. This comes following the conclusion of her pro season with the Supernovas.

Nuneviller and Co. were eliminated from the semifinals of the Pro Volleyball Federation after a 3-2 defeat against Indy Ignites. Nuneviller played an impressive role as an outside hitter and scored 22 kills in the game, but the team eventually came up short.

Just a few weeks after the end of her team's campaign, Nuneviller was in the stands to support her elder brother, Jake, who was coaching the Mater Dei High School Volleyball team that recently became the CIF State Champions.

The Supernovas player shared a picture of her brother's team in action and expressed pride in her brother (head coach of the Mater Dei High School Boys Volleyball team). She wrote:

"Proud sister moment @jnuneviller @materdeiboysvolleyball"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story featuring her brother's volleyball team (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Nuneviller also clicked a picture with her brother on the court along with the Championship title.

Nuneviller's click with her brother (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller is coming off an impressive 2025 PVF season with the Omaha Supernovas, which also saw her win the PVF Outside Hitter of the Year award. She contributed to 381 kills across the season, along with 348 digs.

Brooke Nuneviller on the volleyball atmosphere in Nebraska

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her thoughts on playing in a passionate atmosphere like Nebraska. Nuneviller is an Arizona native and has also played in Türkiye, but the passion of Nebraska fans made the place a special one for her.

Speaking in an interview with Athlos Sports in May 2025, Nuneviller shared how Nebraska is one of the most passionate places to play volleyball. She further revealed that this support of the fans was also one of the major factors that played a part in her decision to join the Omaha Supernovas.

"Nebraska is probably one of the best atmospheres for volleyball that you could find in the entire world. Just receiving that community support when I didn't even know that I would have the option to be playing pro in the States, it's amazing, and it definitely contributes to my decision to come back and play in Omaha."

Speaking about the growth of the sport in the United States, Nuneviller further added:

"The professional volleyball world in the USA is growing so much and I'm really excited and hope to see what it turns into."

After the final four defeat against the Indy Ignites, too, Brooke Nuneviller made a special mention of the Supernovas fanbase and thanked them for the constant support throughout the year.

