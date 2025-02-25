Brooke Nuneviller shares 2-word reaction to Omaha Supernovas teammate's heartfelt note for 25-year-old after PVF All-Star Match appearance

Omaha Supernovas Volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller expressed her feelings as teammate Natalia Valentin penned a note for her. This comes just a few days after their side's victory against San Diego Mojos.

Following this, Nuneviller also got an opportunity to play in the PVF All-Star match. Her impressive performance(11 kills) earned her a special throwback video from NCAA Volleyball who shared a video of Nuneviller's stint at the Oregon Ducks.

Valentin shared this video on her story and penned down a small note for the former 25-year-old volleyball player. She expressed her gratitude to be able to share the court with Nuneviller and further remarked:

"Love to see it, you keep breaking boundaries Brookie, it's an honor to share the court with you. Also, this chongi doesn't know how to take a rep off ever, that is unteachable, that's all heart and attitude."

Nuneviller shared this in her story and reacted and showcased her emotions with a two-word comment. She wrote:

"Brb crying."

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story feat her reaction to Natalia Valentin (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller has been an important part of the Omaha Supernova side on the offensive front. She accumulated a total of 279 kills last season and has already scored 152 kills in this 2025 season.

"I lead through effort" - Brooke Nuneviller shares her take on leadership qualities

Nuneviller in an Omaha Supernovas jersey (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller recently shared her thoughts on being the captain of Omaha Supernovas and how she manages to bring the best out of her players on the side. Under her leadership, Omaha Supernovas won the inaugural PVF title.

In an interview, Nunneviller stated that she puts more emphasis on holding her players accountable for their actions as the leader. She also mentioned that the execution on the court may go wrong sometimes and is not something controllable.

She said via Hurrdat Sports (24:32 onwards):

"Personally, I think the way I lead is through effort, max effort all the time and also accountability like holding people to that effort standard. I think execution is something that you can't always control, it's like the intention behind it you can control and the effort you can control."

"So it's like holding each other accountable when you need to or taking responsibility when you need to. I think there's a good balance between that and leadership and our team last year that was like what we preached all the time" she added.

During the conversation, Brooke Nuneviller also stated that as volleyball is a team sport, every player on the court must be correct in their actions and must be held accountable for their role.

