Days after California trip with Mikaela Shiffrin, fiancé Aleksander Kilde shares training glimpses from Austria

After reuniting with American Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin following months apart, fiancé Aleksander Kilde is back in Austria and gearing up for his return to competition. Kilde recently gave fans a glimpse of his workout routine at Basefive Gym, sharing a few photos from his training session.After a brief visit following the World Cup Finals in March, Mikaela Shiffrin traveled to Norway in late June to meet up with Kilde. The couple spent some good time together in Norway, including with Kilde’s family, before heading to California, where they were joined by Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen.Both athletes are currently preparing for the 2025–26 Alpine Ski World Cup season. Shiffrin closed out her last season on a high, capturing her 101st career win in Sun Valley. Kilde, however, hasn’t competed in over a year following a serious crash in Wengen that left him with a major shoulder injury. Complications from an infection required surgery, and he has since been recovering.On Thursday, July 24, Kilde posted two stories on Instagram from his morning workout, which included a one-arm kettlebell row and triceps pushdowns with resistance cables. &quot;Morning sesh,&quot; Kilde captioned his story.Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@akilde)He’s aiming to return to racing at the season’s first downhill event in December at Beaver Creek, Colorado. Another key race on his schedule is the men’s downhill in Bormio, set for February 7.Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde cherish time together across Norway and CaliforniaMiakela Shiffrin traveled to Norway on June 25, marking the couple’s long-awaited reunion. In a heartfelt Instagram reel, she shared moments from her trip and opened up about the challenges of a long-distance relationship.“It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now… Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶” Mikaela Shiffrin wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple also shared a fun video of their joint gym session, which included playful dance moves in between intense workouts. Mikaela Shiffrin spent time with Kilde’s family as well, including his mother, brother, and sister-in-law.Kilde later posted a series of photos capturing their time together in Norway. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfterward, the couple traveled to California, where they visited the Oakley headquarters in Los Angeles and spent time at Dana Point with Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen. They also met Olympic champion Simone Biles during their Los Angeles visit.